Tory MP, 30, to quit as minister due to chronic health condition

Dehenna Davison. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A Tory frontbencher has announced she is "stepping back fully" from Government due to chronic migraines.

Dehenna Davison, who has already said she won't stand at the next General Election, said that chronic migraines mean she is no longer able to carry on as Levelling Up Minister.

The former rising star, 30, said that her condition means that some days it's "impossible" to do her duties.

Ms Davison, who has represented the Red Wall Bishop Auckland seat since 2019, became interested in politics after her father was killed by a single punch when she was 13.

In her resignation letter to Rishi Sunak, she wrote: "As I have limited time left in Parliament, I want to focus my last months on two things.

"Firstly, doing all I can to deliver on the pledges I made in Bishop Auckland, and ensuring our new candidate has all the support they need to hold the seat.

"And secondly, the cause I came here to champion - better justice and support for one punch assault victims and their families."

Describing the impact migraines have had on her, Ms Davison wrote: "Some days I'm fine, but on others it is difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the demands of ministerial life - and the timing of such days is never predictable.

"Though I have tried to mitigate, and am grateful to colleagues for their patience at times, I don't feel it is right to continue in the role.

"At such a critical time for levelling up, I believe the people of communities like mine, and across the country, deserve a minister who can give the job the energy it needs. I regret that I no longer can."

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Michael Gove, said he is "really sorry to lose Dehenna from the department", describing her as a "brilliant minister and kind friend".

Writing on X, he added: "Wishing her all the very best for the future. She has so much to offer".