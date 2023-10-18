Tory by-election candidate suggested families using food banks should 'f*** off' if they could afford TVs and phones

Andrew Cooper is standing for the Conservatives in Tamworth. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

A Conservative by-election candidate has a deleted a Facebook post which suggests families using food banks should 'f*** off' if they can afford a TV and a phone.

Andrew Cooper will represent the Tories at the polls on Thursday in a by-election that was triggered by the resignation of Chris Pincher over a sleaze scandal.

A photo posted by Mr Cooper in 2020 questioned whether some people should be using food banks given what else they spend their money.

It suggested people who can afford TV packages like Sky or BT, have a phone contract, or get their nails done, should not be using the food bank.

It also suggested people who do not work should 'f*** off' if they use a food bank, the Mirror reported.

The graphic in question. Picture: social media

Mr Cooper has since deleted the post but seemed to defend the sentiment.

"Both the prime minister and chancellor have spoken about the need to get people off welfare and into jobs," he told the BBC.

Responding to the revelation, Mr Cooper's partner Elizabeth Austen said: "How desperate are you getting now? Pulling out a post from three years ago."

Andrew Cooper will represent the Tories at the polls on Thursday. Picture: Facebook

The Labour Party said the graphic shows Mr Cooper's "complete lack of understanding of the challenges facing families in Tamworth"

"The Conservative candidate is telling parents who are struggling to make ends meet to 'f*** off'," Labour MP Stephanie Peacock said.