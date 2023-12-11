Tory ERG are 'playing with Brexit fire' over proposed amends to Rwanda migration bill, warns former party chairman

11 December 2023, 19:19 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 19:29

David Davis tells Andrew Marr that the ERG and those on the right of the Tory Party are ‘playing with Brexit fire’
David Davis tells Andrew Marr that the ERG and those on the right of the Tory Party are ‘playing with Brexit fire’. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Tory ERG are "playing with Brexit fire" over the Rwanda migration bill, a former party chairman has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, David Davis said the European Research Group (ERG), and those on the right of the Tory Party, who want to undermine the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) are "playing with Brexit fire" and risk "destroying Brexit" over proposed amends to the Rwanda immigration Bill.

He said he was "not sure why they’re doing it, unless they’re being encouraged by people who have other interests".

It comes as the government has been urged to "pull" its Rwanda Bill by right-wing MPs.

"They're playing with Brexit fire, they're destroying Brexit," Mr Davis said.

"These are nearly all Brexiteers… Look these are old mates of mine... I'm not sure quite why they're doing it, unless they're being encouraged by people who have other interests."

The Bill is due to be voted on in parliament on Tuesday, with One Nation Tory MPs having confirmed they will back the PM's bill.

Read more: 'Scrap Rwanda Bill and start again': Tory ERG calls on Sunak to come up with new migrant plan ahead of tomorrow's vote

Read more: Tory right-wing ERG reject government's Rwanda plan - claiming Sunak's bill does not go far enough

David Davis tells Andrew Marr how Rwanda legislation may jeopardise Brexit

Mr Davis went on to explain how undermining the ECHR would destroy the Good Friday Agreement.

"It doesn't automatically destroy Brexit, but it does pretty much automatically destroy the Good Friday Agreement," Mr Davis said.

"The Good Friday Agreement, if you read through it has a whole load of clauses which are based on the European Convention on Human Rights, it's fundamental.

"So, if you destroy your support for that, then you destroy that. It gives pretty much an automatic right to the European Union to pull the plug on everything else if they want to because there are enough clauses in the TCA to do that."

It comes after Chairman of the ERG, Mark Francois, said the Rwanda scheme - which would see asylum seekers arriving in the UK by small boats deported to Rwanda - had 'too many holes' as he urged the government to pull the proposed legislation.

"The Government would be best advised to pull the Bill and come up with a revised version that works better than this one," Mr Francois said outside Portcullis House in Westminster.

"There have been two legislative attempts at this already, the Nationalities and Borders Act - that didn't quite work - the Illegal Immigration Act - that didn't quite work," Francois continued.

"So this is, kind of, three strikes and you're out, isn't it?"If we're going to put a Bill through Parliament, to have a piece of legislation which is fit for purpose. As the Bill is currently drafted, it isn't."

He did not say whether he had confidence in the prime minister ahead of the Commons vote.

The ERG's so-called 'Star Chamber' of legal experts earlier published a letter to members, stating the Bill needed "significant amendments".

"The Bill overall provides a partial and incomplete solution to the problem of legal challenges in the UK courts being used as stratagems to delay or defeat the removal of illegal migrants to Rwanda," a letter from the lawyers of the prominent group of pro-Brexit MPs states.

The letter from the ERG's legal advisers says Sunak is correct in calling the Bill the "toughest piece of migration legislation ever put forward by the UK government".

But the right-wing group says they "do not believe that it goes far enough to deliver the policy as intended".

ERG chairman says Rwanda Bill in its current form is ‘not fit for purpose’

Meanwhile, following a meeting on Monday evening, One Nation MPs said they were recommending members vote for the Safety of Rwanda Bill at its Second Reading.

But the group said it remained concerned about any future amendments that would mean breaching the rule of law and its international obligations, and would oppose such amendments.

Chairman Damian Green said: "We have taken the decision that the most important thing at this stage is to support the Bill despite our real concerns.

"We strongly urge the Government to stand firm against any attempt to amend the Bill in a way that would make it unacceptable to those who believe that support for the rule of law is a basic Conservative principle."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bianca Censori's (left) parents feared their daughter was simply a 'rebound' for rapper Kanye West following his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian (right), it has been revealed. Credit: Getty/Alamy

Bianca Censori's parents feared daughter was 'rebound' for 'disturbing' Kanye West following Kim Kardashian split

Abortion Texas Lawsuit

Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for procedure

A woman got an unusual surprise in her Christmas tree.

Trees-passer! Woman left horrified after finding unexpected guest ‘breathing’ in her Christmas tree

Israeli soldiers

Fighting goes in Gaza’s largest cities amid fears of mass displacement of people

Poland Politics

Poland’s parliament elects Donald Tusk as prime minister

Trump Capital Trump Capitol Riot

Supreme Court asked to rule on whether Trump can be prosecuted

Shirley Anne Field has died

The Entertainer and Alfie actress Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

Rishi Sunak provided evidence to the Covid inquiry today

Sunak Covid Inquiry: Five things we learnt as PM says he's 'deeply sorry' for deaths and defends Eat Out To Help Out

A girl accused of murdering Brianna Ghey has said she turned to see boy Y, also accused, stabbing the victim.

Girl accused of murdering Brianna Ghey ‘saw’ friend stabbing victim after 'hearing scream', court hears

Alexei Navalny

Russian prison officials ‘refuse to say’ where Navalny is, spokeswoman says

Police at scene of Swiss shooting

Two people killed and one wounded as gunman opens fire in Swiss town

Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Giuliani Election Trial

Defamation damages trial against Rudy Giuliani begins

Shakira Spencer was 'treated like a slave'

Three people who tortured, starved and beat woman from west London guilty of murder

Poland Politics

Poland’s outgoing government loses confidence vote

Barbie (left) and Oppenheimer (right) lead the 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations

Barbie and Oppenheimer rival for Golden Globe Awards as blockbusters lead 2024 nominations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexei Navalny has not been seen in six days

Vladimir Putin's main political rival Alexei Navalny 'disappears from prison'

The security guard was filmed mopping around the homeless man

Homeless man, 25, 'hardly slept' after his sleeping bag was soaked by McDonald's security guard
Josep Borrell

Pressure mounts on Hungary not to veto EU membership talks with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin on a ship

Putin visits shipyard as two new nuclear submarines are commissioned

Clergymen came across the teacher's body on the stage at a nearby church

Teacher found dead at the scene of nativity play at £8,735-a-term school in Notting Hill

Scene of the lift accident

Five people seriously hurt after lift crashes to ground on building site

Tory right-wing group ERG has called on the government to 'pull' its Rwanda immigration bill. Pictured: ERG Chairman Mark Francois and deputy chair David Jones (left) and Rishi Saunk (right)

'Scrap Rwanda Bill and start again': Tory ERG calls on Sunak to come up with new migrant plan ahead of tomorrow's vote
Deveca Rose appeared in court following the deaths of both her sets of twins in a house fire

Mum clutches red toy as she appears in court charged with killing her two sets of twins in house fire
Around 32 million journeys will be made over Christmas

Exact dates you shouldn't travel on over Christmas as 32 million car journeys to take place over festive period
Chinese coastguard using water cannon

Chinese attack on Filipino supply ship was ‘pure aggression’, says general

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed
The Royal family have released their Christmas cards for 2023

William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap
The Queen supported the idea of Harry keeping security after Megxit

Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit