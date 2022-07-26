Breaking News

Tory leadership debate cancelled after presenter Kate McCann faints on air

The debate was cancelled after the presenter fainted and collapsed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The latest clash between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak has been cancelled after presenter Kate McCann fainted and collapsed on air.

A livestream was cut within seconds of the incident, when a loud crash could be heard.

It was later confirmed that there was a medical issue in the studio.

Liz Truss could be seen holding her hands to her face and saying "oh my God" as the broadcast was cut.

Both candidates are understood to be ok and the pair have since continued answering questions in the studio, despite it not being aired.

A Sun spokeswoman said: "There was a medical issue, we hope to be back on air soon."

Presenter Kate McCann was supposed to be joined by Harry Cole who was earlier forced to pull out with Covid.

The broadcaster said in a statement: "Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate.

"We apologise to our viewers and listeners."

Senior Tories sent their best wishes to Ms McCann following the incident.

Rishi Sunak tweeted: "Good news that you're already recovering @KateEMcCann.

"It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly!"

Liz Truss said: "Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine.

"Really sorry that such a good debate had to end."

Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland tweeted that he hoped she was OK.

Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling said: "She was doing a brilliant job. Get well soon!"