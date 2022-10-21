James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Boris, Rishi or Penny? Which hopeful is your Tory MP backing?
21 October 2022, 10:09 | Updated: 21 October 2022, 10:20
Conservative MPs are choosing the third Prime Minister of the year as Boris Johnson eyes a controversial comeback.
MPs are starting to pick their candidate for leader with each hoping to pass the 100 vote threshold in the fast-tracked leadership race.
Rishi Sunak is in the lead with Penny Mordaunt coming third. Both challenged Liz Truss for the leadership, culminating in a torrid time in No10 before eventually quitting in the shortest-ever term in Downing Street.
Amid calls for a general election, Conservatives are now voting in a quicker timetable.
If only one candidate gets 100 votes, they will become leader after an MPs' vote on Monday. If there are three - the maximum possible under these rules - then an indicative vote will be held later that day.
Members, who ultimately picked Ms Truss over Mr Sunak, could get a say in an online vote if neither of the final two candidates drops out.
Sir Graham Brady, who leads the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, said a leader should be in place October 31.
According to Conservative Home, here are how the MPs are planning on voting:
Boris Johnson - 20
- Paul Bristow
- James Duddridge
- Nadine Dorries
- Brendan Clarke-Smith
- Michael Fabricant
- Stephen McPartland
- Marco Longhi
- Andrea Jenkyns
- Andrew Stephenson
- Lia Nici
- Christopher Chope
- Shaun Bailey
- David Morris
- Karl McCartney
- Amanda Milling
- Peter Bone
- Chris Clarkson
- Jane Hunt
- Tom Pursglove
- Jacob Rees-Mogg
Penny Mordaunt (11)
- Derek Thomas
- Bob Seely
- John Lamont
- Damien Collins
- Maria Miller
- Andrea Leadsom
- Kieran Mullan
- Robbie Moore
- Craig Tracey
- Nicola Richards
- John Penrose
Rishi Sunak (35)
- Crispin Blunt
- Julie Marson
- Richard Holden
- Angela Richardson
- Steve Double
- Kevin Hollinrake
- Jo Gideon
- Paul Maynard
- John Glen
- Andrew Bowie
- Anthony Mangnall
- Simon Hart
- Craig Williams
- John Stevenson
- Gary Streeter
- Andrew Murrison
- Dominic Raab
- James Cartlidge
- Simon Jupp
- Bim Afolami
- Nick Gibb
- Fay Jones
- Alex Chalk
- Laura Trott
- Maggie Throup
- Simon Hoare
- Edward Timpson
- Laura Farris
- Huw Merriman
- Robert Goodwill
- Simon Fell
- Helen Whately
- James Morris
- Victoria Prentis
- Jonathan Djangoly