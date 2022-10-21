Boris, Rishi or Penny? Which hopeful is your Tory MP backing?

Tories are picking a new leader. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Conservative MPs are choosing the third Prime Minister of the year as Boris Johnson eyes a controversial comeback.

MPs are starting to pick their candidate for leader with each hoping to pass the 100 vote threshold in the fast-tracked leadership race.

Rishi Sunak is in the lead with Penny Mordaunt coming third. Both challenged Liz Truss for the leadership, culminating in a torrid time in No10 before eventually quitting in the shortest-ever term in Downing Street.

Amid calls for a general election, Conservatives are now voting in a quicker timetable.

If only one candidate gets 100 votes, they will become leader after an MPs' vote on Monday. If there are three - the maximum possible under these rules - then an indicative vote will be held later that day.

Members, who ultimately picked Ms Truss over Mr Sunak, could get a say in an online vote if neither of the final two candidates drops out.

Sir Graham Brady, who leads the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, said a leader should be in place October 31.

According to Conservative Home, here are how the MPs are planning on voting:

Boris Johnson - 20

Paul Bristow

James Duddridge

Nadine Dorries

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Michael Fabricant

Stephen McPartland

Marco Longhi

Andrea Jenkyns

Andrew Stephenson

Lia Nici

Christopher Chope

Shaun Bailey

David Morris

Karl McCartney

Amanda Milling

Peter Bone

Chris Clarkson

Jane Hunt

Tom Pursglove

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Penny Mordaunt (11)

Derek Thomas

Bob Seely

John Lamont

Damien Collins

Maria Miller

Andrea Leadsom

Kieran Mullan

Robbie Moore

Craig Tracey

Nicola Richards

John Penrose

Rishi Sunak (35)