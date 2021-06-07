Tory MP Danny Kruger fined after dog chased Richmond Park deer

7 June 2021, 23:00

Tory MP Danny Kruger has been fined after his dog chased deer in Richmond Park
Tory MP Danny Kruger has been fined after his dog chased deer in Richmond Park. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A Conservative MP has been fined £719 after his 11-month-old Jack Russell caused a stampede of deer in London's Richmond Park.

Danny Kruger, 46, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to causing or permitting an animal to chase or worry another animal in a royal park.

He admitted losing control of his dog, named Pebble, in the park, which is home to more than 600 deer, on 20 March.

Pebble chased the herd, causing a stampede. Thankfully no one was injured.

Prosecutor Dominic Hockley said: "It's been said it only takes one pebble to start an avalanche. In this case it only took one Pebble to start a stampede."

The former speech writer for David Cameron, who has represented Devizes in Wiltshire since 2019, managed to get a hold of Pebble and put it on a lead after around 45 seconds.

Danny Kruger, 46, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to causing or permitting an animal to chase or worry another animal in a royal park
Danny Kruger, 46, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to causing or permitting an animal to chase or worry another animal in a royal park. Picture: PA

He told police: "I'm sorry, I had no idea, I didn't see the deer. Anyway, obviously he needs to be on a lead."

The court was told he had been on a long walk with his wife and three children and had become momentarily distracted while attending to his youngest son, aged seven, who was tired after a two-hour walk.

Jae Carwardine, defending, said: "This was a brief lapse while juggling his responsibilities as a parent, quite understandable, but something Mr Kruger deeply regrets.

"Of course, he will take much greater care in the future."

PC Samantha Riggs saw the event, which was caught on her body camera and a member of the public's mobile phone.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram fined Kruger £120, and ordered him to pay £575 costs and a £34 surcharge. The total was £719.

He said: "The video says it all really, doesn't it? You should have known better, especially in Richmond Park, where everyone knows there are wild deer.

"Your dog was not under control, he was able to frighten the deer and here you are in court today.

"The deer were clearly startled and frightened. It could have caused injury, fortunately it didn't."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A nine-year-old boy has been left seriously injured and the only survivor after a driver drove a pick-up truck into a family of five because they were Muslim

Boy, 9, left sole survivor of Muslim family killed in 'Islamophobic attack'
UK business chiefs called for support at the Treasury Select Committee

UK business chiefs warn 'generation' of firms could collapse after Covid strain
Western Stars Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019

Bruce Springsteen plans Broadway return of his one-man show

Aeroplane company bosses have urged Mr Johnson and Mr Biden to restart their countries' travel links

Restart travel between UK and US, aviation bosses tell Boris Johnson and Joe Biden
Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the terror group Boko Haram, has died following a fight with ISIS, rival militant groups have claimed.

Boko Haram leader 'dead after detonating explosives after battle with ISIS'
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan (Waleed Saddique/AP)

Scores killed in early morning railway collision in Pakistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson
Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'

Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'
'I can't see the point of suspending Ollie Robinson now'

Ollie Robinson has been 'hung out to dry' over 'pointless' suspension, says caller
Kick It Out chief: Why can't we have an adult discussion about what racism is?

Taking the knee: 'Why can't we have an adult discussion about what racism is?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/06 watch again

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply don't support a delay to lockdown easing.'

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply doesn't support a delay to lockdown easing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London