Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan charged with 2008 sexual assault of 15-year-old boy

Imran Ahmad Khan has been charged with one count of sexual assault. Picture: Parliament.uk

By Daisy Stephens

The Conservative MP for Wakefield has been charged with sexual assault.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 47, is facing trial accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008, it can be revealed after reporting restrictions were lifted.

Khan denies the charge.

The charge, which was read out in court, states: "In the county of Staffordshire you intentionally touched a boy aged 15 and that touching was sexual when he did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that he was consenting, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003."

In a statement posted on Twitter, Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who was elected at the 2019 general election, said: "It is true that an accusation has been made against me.

"May I make it clear from the outset that the allegation, which is from over 13 years ago, is denied in the strongest terms."