Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan found guilty of sexually assaulting boy, 15

11 April 2022, 16:16 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 16:24

Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy
Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Tory MP has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy after forcing him to drink gin at a party in 2008.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, the MP for Wakefield in West Yorkshire, dragged the teenager upstairs, pushed him onto a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire, a court heard.

The victim, now in his late 20s, told a jury he was left feeling "scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised" after Khan touched his feet and legs, coming within "a hair's breadth" of his privates, as he tried to sleep in a top bunkbed.

Khan, who is gay and a Muslim, denied sexual assault, claiming he only touched the Catholic teenager's elbow when he "became extremely upset" after a conversation about his confused sexuality.

But the MP, who has been suspended by the Conservative Party, was found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Monday by a jury after around five hours of deliberations.

The judge, Mr Justice Baker, said he will sentence Khan on a later date.

