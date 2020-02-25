Exclusive

Tory MP faces calls to quit after video emerges of him exposing himself in a pub

By Ben Kentish

A Conservative MP is facing calls to resign after LBC uncovered a video of him exposing himself to a woman in a pub.

James Grundy, the MP for Leigh, flashed his genitals in the Rams Head Inn in what is now his constituency before becoming an MP, and just months before he was elected as a Conservative councillor.

Mr Grundy became the first ever Tory MP for Leigh when he won the seat at the general election. It had previously been held by Labour 1922 – a period of 97 years.

In the video, revealed by LBC, Mr Grundy can be seen standing in front of the camera and dropping his trousers. The voice of a young woman can be heard instructing him to lift his shirt to reveal his genitals, which he does.

Apparently aware that his actions had the potential to cause controversy, Mr Grundy can be heard in the video telling the person recording that there is “no way” that his face could be included.

The Tory MP can be seen standing in front of the camera and dropping his trousers. Picture: LBC

After the footage came to light, the MP told LBC: “I apologise for my actions and for any offence caused.”

LBC has also seen other videos recorded in the same pub on the same day, in which Mr Grundy sings a rowdy rendition of the Adam and the Ant’s song “Stand and Deliver”.

At the time of the incident, Mr Grundy was in his late 20s, while the women involved are understood to have been aged 18 or over.

He had already stood unsuccessfully to be a Conservative councillor on Wigan Council. Months after the recording, he was finally elected to the council – a position he still holds.

Mr Grundy's incident happened in his local pub in 2007. Picture: LBC

The incident took place in late 2007 at the Rams Head Inn pub in Lowton, in Mr Grundy’s constituency, where locals said he was a regular visitor.

Commenting on the video, some of Mr Grundy’s constituents told LBC that the MP should step down.

One said: “It’s unacceptable whenever it was, in my view. Hopefully something gets done about it – I can’t see somebody in a position of responsibility going around doing that type of thing.

“He should step down as a minimum and [it should be] looked into a bit more closely through the correct authorities.”

He added: “If you’re going to be in a position of responsibility and you’re going to be representing people, you’ve got to be accountable for your actions whenever they are.”

Another added: “I think it’s absolutely disgraceful. He shouldn’t be an MP – certainly not here, thank you.”

“I think he should step down as an MP. I don’t think a person that can do that should be a public figure.”

Mr Grundy apologised for his actions. Picture: Houses of Parliament

LBC understands that, shortly after the videos were recorded, a concerned member of the local community sent them to Conservative Party headquarters.

However, no response was received from the party, and Mr Grundy was allowed to go on to become a Tory councillor and then a Conservative MP.

Conservative sources said the party had no record of the complaint.