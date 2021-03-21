Tory MPs urged to rebel over cost of cladding safety improvements

21 March 2021, 22:32

Conservative MPs are being urged to rebel and defeat the Government over who should foot the bill for key fire safety improvements
Conservative MPs are being urged to rebel and defeat the Government over who should foot the bill for key fire safety improvements. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Conservative MPs are being urged to rebel and defeat the Government over who should foot the bill for key fire safety improvements following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The House of Commons will consider a proposal from peers to prevent remedial costs for work, such as the removal of unsafe cladding from blocks of flats, being passed to leaseholders and tenants.

The Government would be required to stump up the cash and then recoup it from developers, construction firms and cladding manufacturers, under the House of Lords plan.

But the Government wants to disagree with the amendment to the Fire Safety Bill, arguing the issue of remediation costs is "too complex to be dealt with in the manner" proposed by the Lords.

Ahead of a fresh Commons vote on Monday, Labour has written to 77 Conservative MPs in a bid to get them to support the amendment.

The Opposition argues backing the amendment would help thousands of people who are living in flats with dangerous cladding.

READ MORE: Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner

READ MORE: Cladding Crisis: Government is in 'dangerous place' over fire safety bill

Shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire said: "Conservative ministers promised that residents would not be burdened with these costs, at least 17 times by my count.

"Yet the latest announcement heaps years of debt onto the victims of this scandal.

"Across the country, Conservatives' constituents living in these flats will be rightly angry as their MPs are not speaking up for them.

"I'm calling on all MPs, whatever their political party, to speak up for their constituents and vote to protect leaseholders from these outrageous costs."

Conservative MPs Stephen McPartland (Stevenage) and Royston Smith (Southampton Itchen) have been leading efforts in the Commons to protect leaseholders from extra costs.

After peers backed the latest amendment, Mr Smith urged ministers to compromise ahead of the Commons vote.

The Government has a working majority of 87 in the Commons, but it could be defeated if around 40 Conservative MPs back the amendment.

The Bill, which clarifies who is responsible for fire safety in blocks of flats, was drawn up in response to the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London on June 14 2017, which claimed 72 lives.

READ MORE: Salesman says he 'never would have sold' Grenfell-style cladding if risks were known

READ MORE: Grenfell Inquiry: LBC reviews the extraordinary evidence from cladding firm

Last month the Government announced a new £3.5 billion package, with ministers insisting no leaseholders in high-rise blocks in England will face charges for the removal of unsafe cladding.

A ministerial spokesman from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "We're spending over £5 billion to remove cladding so people's homes are safe.

"The most dangerous cladding is already gone or going from almost all high-rise buildings, and it's a shame that the Labour Party is misleading people on the progress that has been made.

"Hundreds of thousands of people in high-rise buildings will now pay nothing to fix dangerous cladding, and those in medium-rise buildings won't pay more than £50 a month.

"And we're going to tax developers to help pay for it."

Latest News

See more Latest News

An empty Champs Elysees (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

Paris and some French regions face glitches as lockdown bites
Palestinian foreign minister Riad Malki (Mike Corder/AP)

Israel takes VIP status from Palestine’s foreign minister over ICC trip
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin walks with Acting Afghan Minister of Defence Yasin Zia as they review an honour guard at the presidential palace in Kabul (Presidential Palace via AP)

US defence chief arrives in Kabul on first trip to Afghanistan
Nawal Saadawi

Acclaimed Egyptian feminist Nawal Saadawi dies aged 89

Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas cheer during their party’s last rally of the presidential campaign

Candidate in hospital with Covid-19 as Republic of Congo polls open
The Duke of Cambridge felt like his brother had "blindsided" the Queen and behaved in an "insulting and disrespectful way" according to a senior royal source.

William felt Harry and Meghan 'blindsided' the Queen, claims senior royal source

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin
'Preposterous' coronavirus act must be stripped back, caller insists

'Preposterous' coronavirus act must be stripped back, caller insists
Maajid Nawaz orders coronavirus act be cut to three months on renewal

Maajid Nawaz orders coronavirus act be cut in half to preserve civil liberties
Caller stresses key difference between Clapham vigil and anti-lockdown protests

Caller stresses key difference between Clapham vigil and anti-lockdown protests
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

EU 'playing politics with public health' amid vaccines controversy

EU 'playing politics with public health' amid vaccines controversy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London