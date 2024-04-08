Total solar eclipse plunges parts of North America into darkness as millions gather to watch rare phenomenon

A total solar eclipse is plunging parts of Mexico into darkness. Picture: NASA/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A total solar eclipse has plunged parts of North America into darkness with millions gathered to watch the rare phenomenon.

A total eclipse occurs when the Moon perfectly blocks the Sun, lasting around four minutes.

Millions have gathered across North America and Mexico to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

Scientists say it will sweep north and east across 13 US states and finish in Canada.

Around 31.5 million people are expected to be able to see it today, according to the space agency Nasa.

Nasa will also conduct experiments, including by flying planes and rockets, to study the Sun's atmosphere.

Those who have gathered to watch the eclipse have been warned to wear special glasses, as it is dangerous to look at the sun with a naked eye, even with regular sunglasses.

The beginning of a solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas. Picture: Alamy

People in the UK aren't quite as lucky, although people in parts of the country will be able to observe a partial eclipse.

Here we look at where you can see it - and why a total solar eclipse is so special.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth passes. In a total eclipse, the moon casts a shadow on the earth that fully blocks light from the sun.

In a partial eclipse, it blocks some of the light.A total eclipse is quite rare - once every 18 months - because the orbit of the moon is not exactly the same as the sun and the earth.

A partial eclipse usually takes place between two and five times a year.

Is this eclipse visible from the UK?

People living in the north and west of the UK may be able to see some of the effects of the eclipse on Monday evening.

Stornoway in northern Scotland will have about 34% the light from the sun obscured by the moon from about 7.53pm-8.23pm.

In Belfast, there should be 28% coverage from about 7.55pm-8.14pm.In Glasgow, 12% of sunlight should be obscured at about 8pm.

A map of the solar eclipse. Picture: Getty

Edinburgh will have obscuration of 6%, while Liverpool will have a maximum of 3% between 7.55pm and 8pm.

Parts of Ireland will have a better chance of seeing the eclipse, with people in Belmullet on the west coast in with a chance of seeing 44% of sunlight obscured.

But cloudy weather could make the eclipse even less visible.And the eclipse will not be at all visible from London.

Dr Edward Bloomer, senior astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: "I'm afraid the South and the East are out of luck this time around.

"We won't ourselves get to see anything from the observatory, which we're a bit sad about."