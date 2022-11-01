Tottenham Court Road turns into pinball alley as high-winds send Christmas decorations rolling

The giant baubles can be seen careering down through central London. Picture: Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

Footage has emerged showing Christmas decorations rolling through central London, as high winds battered the capital during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two giant baubles were seen careering down Tottenham Court Road – one still fully lit, as drivers attempted to dodge the oncoming ornaments.

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind, as Storm Claudio hits Britain, bringing gale force winds and torrential rain.

Tottenham court road in the early hours of this morning Christmas decorations fell down due to high winds pic.twitter.com/oFMto9kjYL — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) November 1, 2022

The video also shows giant metallic bows being blown against the curb, as motorists slow to avoid the oncoming objects.

The video, which was uploaded to Twitter by London & UK Street News, received a warm reception, with viewers likening the incident to a scene from the Indiana Jones film franchise.

One commenter added: "This is why you don't put your Christmas decorations up early, FFS".

It comes on the eve of the annual Oxford Street Christmas light switch-on, which attracts thousands of visitors to central London.

It’s believed the ornaments were brought under control shortly after.