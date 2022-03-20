Breaking News

Protesters hauled off pitch after trying to tie themselves to goalpost at Spurs game

20 March 2022, 18:07 | Updated: 20 March 2022, 19:19

Two anti-oil protesters were removed by stewards at the Tottenham v West Ham game.
By Sophie Barnett

Two anti-oil protesters were dragged off the pitch by stewards after they tried to tie themselves to a goalpost at the Tottenham vs West Ham game.

The young activists were removed from the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Wearing bright orange 'Just Stop Oil' t-shirts, the protesters attempted to lock onto a goalpost but were quickly removed from the pitch.

One person on Twitter, who shared a video of the incident, said: "Could’ve had 15+ mins stoppage time there. Well done stewards! Took him down quick!"

The incident unfolded in the second half of the match, with Spurs beating The Hammers 3-1.

A protestor is removed by stewards during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
It comes after a young environmental protester locked himself to a goalpost to disrupt the Premier League game between Everton and Newcastle on Thursday.

He used a cable-tie to lock himself onto the post in support of Just Stop Oil, which demands the Government ends fossil fuel supply projects.

A 'Just Stop Oil' protestor is prevented from putting her cable tie on the goal net during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.
A 'Just Stop Oil' protestor is prevented from putting her cable tie on the goal net during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Picture: Getty

The match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove him, and he was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters.

He was later arrested by Merseyside Police.

Louis Mckechnie, 21, of Claremount Road, Weymouth was charged with pitch encroachment and aggravated trespass and is due to attend Liverpool Community Justice Court on Tuesday April 19 2022.

A statement from Merseyside Police on Friday said: "A man from Weymouth has been charged following reports that a man ran on to the pitch at the Everton v Newcastle United Premier League fixture at Goodison last night.

"At around 8.55pm it was reported that a man disrupted the match by running on to the pitch and tying himself to the goal post at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

"He has been bailed and is banned from attending any venue being used for a regulated football match in England and Wales, any sporting venues being used for a televised event in England and Wales and any venues being used for a televised event in England and Wales."

Just Stop Oil had claimed responsibility for the stunt on Thursday, issuing a statement via Facebook which read: "This evening, Louis, a 21-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play."

