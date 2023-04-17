Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys sections of London park

Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys London Park. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

An obstacle course popular among fitness fans has been dubbed a ‘disgrace' by Labour MP David Lammy after the event destroyed vast sections of grassland in a popular London park.

A scene of muddy devastation could be seen across Finsbury Park after the two-day Tough Mudder event came to an end, leaving many locals up in arms.

The obstacle course sees competitors 'run' a 5km or 10km route, taking on either 13 and 20 physical challenges around their chosen course.

However, despite being fun for the 7,500 who took part over the course of the weekend, the event left a scene of destruction in its wake.

Labour MP David Lammy, who represents the nearby constituency of Tottenham, said he was “utterly appalled” by the damage after paying a visit to the park on Sunday.

This weekend Haringey council let @ToughMudder trash Finsbury Park. Thousands of runners tramped through our community planted orchard in the middle of bird nesting season. Is this what you call coproduction, care of local people and biodiversity? pic.twitter.com/nhYb80enVI — JO SYZ (@j_syz) April 16, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Lammy wrote: “I have nothing against @Toughmudder but Finsbury Park is an inner city urban park and the damage done is an environmental disgrace,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There are serious questions about how and why this licence was granted, enforced and policed.”

Popular among corporate companies as well as individuals, Tough Mudder sees competitors take on obstacles including tear gas, electrictrifihd curtains, vertical walls and ice pits.

In light of the devastation, local charity Friends of Finsbury Park said it would be putting in a formal complaining to Haringey Council, urging local residents to do the same.

Taking to social media, the charity reflected on the scene of "devastation" that greeted park-goers following the event.

"Powerful footage this evening that shows the scale of the devastation done this weekend by 7.5k people doing @toughmudder in #FinsburyPark. We can not let this happen again.

"As fun as it may have looked we need a new mentality and a new funding model for parks……" the volunteer group wrote.

"And we can’t be signing 5 year deals with big corporates, tying ourselves in and reducing scrutiny and control.

"We can not expect large companies to care for and protect the park @haringeycouncil must do this for us. They hold the park in Trust for the people."

Friends of Finsbury Park aded: "We have coming soon many more major events taking us to the end of summer.

"We will have steel fences over half the useable park space that will be up for 7-8 wks then our most biodiverse north side will have a huge area fenced off for 3 weeks."

Tough Mudder and Haringey Council are yet to respond to the claims.