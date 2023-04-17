Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys sections of London park

17 April 2023, 13:09 | Updated: 17 April 2023, 13:12

Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys London Park
Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys London Park. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

An obstacle course popular among fitness fans has been dubbed a ‘disgrace' by Labour MP David Lammy after the event destroyed vast sections of grassland in a popular London park.

A scene of muddy devastation could be seen across Finsbury Park after the two-day Tough Mudder event came to an end, leaving many locals up in arms.

The obstacle course sees competitors 'run' a 5km or 10km route, taking on either 13 and 20 physical challenges around their chosen course.

However, despite being fun for the 7,500 who took part over the course of the weekend, the event left a scene of destruction in its wake.

Labour MP David Lammy, who represents the nearby constituency of Tottenham, said he was “utterly appalled” by the damage after paying a visit to the park on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Lammy wrote: “I have nothing against @Toughmudder but Finsbury Park is an inner city urban park and the damage done is an environmental disgrace,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There are serious questions about how and why this licence was granted, enforced and policed.”

Popular among corporate companies as well as individuals, Tough Mudder sees competitors take on obstacles including tear gas, electrictrifihd curtains, vertical walls and ice pits.

Read more: ‘Burning brazier not a good look’: Brecon Beacons to drop English name in favour of 'eco-friendly' Welsh

Read more: Trainer blames protestors for horse's Grand National death as 118 activists bailed by police

In light of the devastation, local charity Friends of Finsbury Park said it would be putting in a formal complaining to Haringey Council, urging local residents to do the same.

Taking to social media, the charity reflected on the scene of "devastation" that greeted park-goers following the event in Finsbury Park.
Taking to social media, the charity reflected on the scene of "devastation" that greeted park-goers following the event in Finsbury Park. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Taking to social media, the charity reflected on the scene of "devastation" that greeted park-goers following the event.

"Powerful footage this evening that shows the scale of the devastation done this weekend by 7.5k people doing @toughmudder in #FinsburyPark. We can not let this happen again.

"As fun as it may have looked we need a new mentality and a new funding model for parks……" the volunteer group wrote.

"And we can’t be signing 5 year deals with big corporates, tying ourselves in and reducing scrutiny and control.

"We can not expect large companies to care for and protect the park @haringeycouncil must do this for us. They hold the park in Trust for the people."

Taking to social media, the charity reflected on the scene of "devastation" that greeted park-goers following the event in Finsbury Park.
Taking to social media, the charity reflected on the scene of "devastation" that greeted park-goers following the event in Finsbury Park. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Twitter

Friends of Finsbury Park aded: "We have coming soon many more major events taking us to the end of summer.

"We will have steel fences over half the useable park space that will be up for 7-8 wks then our most biodiverse north side will have a huge area fenced off for 3 weeks."

Tough Mudder and Haringey Council are yet to respond to the claims.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

stock image

Police sergeant charged with raping woman three times while on duty

Breaking
Rishi Sunak pictured after delivering his speech on plans to improve maths education

Rishi Sunak under investigation by parliamentary standards commissioner over possible failure to declare an interest

Rescuers help a survivor

Three killed as freak storm in Thailand capsizes fishing boats

David Francis died after being hit with a stolen Audi

Fitness-lover dubbed 'Litherland Running Man' named as victim of horror crash with stolen Audi

Phillip Schofield thanks viewers for ‘kind messages and support’ on telly return after paedophile brother is jailed for sexual abuse

Phillip Schofield thanks viewers for ‘kind messages' on telly return after paedophile brother is convicted of sexual abuse
Vladimir Kara-Murza

Russian opposition activist jailed for 25 years

Vladimir Kara-Murza has been jailed for 25 years

Putin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in jail in Russia for treason

France Forest Fire

Firefighters tackle France’s first major forest blaze of 2023

Slovak Air Force MiG-29s

Slovakia gives Ukraine remaining nine of 13 promised warplanes

Rishi Sunak attack ad Labour own goal

Keir Starmer accused of 'spectacular own goal' over latest Rishi Sunak attack ad

Dani Alves

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves faces Spanish court in sexual assault probe

Family members and colleagues welcome prisoners released from Insein Prison in Yangon

Myanmar’s military rulers free 3,000 prisoners in holiday gesture

Police said two bodies had been recovered (file image)

Bodies found in hunt for two canoeists who capsized in River Great Ouse

Workers unload debris from crashed Air France Flight 447 in Recife, Brazil, in June 2009

Airbus and Air France awaiting verdict over 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash

Park bosses highlighted the name change will celebrate the Welsh language as well as the country's rich national heritage.

‘Burning brazier not a good look’: Brecon Beacons to drop English name in favour of 'eco-friendly' Welsh

South Korean, US and Japanese ships in international waters near the Korean Peninsula

US and allies carry out more drills in face of North Korean threat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julia Wendell (l) will take new DNA test after first showed she was not Madeleine McCann (r)

Woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann to take new DNA test after first showed she wasn't missing girl
The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has condemned protesters who disrupted the event

'You will see us again,' activist who disrupted Grand National warns ahead of Royal Ascot and the Derby
Sudan

Civilian death toll reaches 97 as Sudan battles intensify on third day

Ralph Yarl was shot in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell

Black teenager shot in the head after going to wrong house when picking up siblings

Carl Burd and destroyed allotment

'I've never felt such hate' Heartbroken mum wants to talk to vandals as police probe allotment salt sabotage
Antony Blinken and Yoshimasa Hayashi

G7 diplomats reject Chinese, North Korean and Russian aggression

Raoul Moat was subject to a week-long manhunt in 2010

Raoul Moat's long lost father fears new drama will 're-traumatise' grandchildren

Angela Merkel

Ex-chancellor Angela Merkel to be given Germany’s highest honour

Joshua Wong

Joshua Wong sentenced in another Hong Kong activism case

Founder Heather Binning called the 6,500 reported crimes were 'just the tip of the iceberg', with reports echoing those of the Jimmy Saville abuse scandal which rocked Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Shocking figures reveal 6,500 sex attacks in UK hospitals in just three years as only four percent end in prosecution

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'
The King and Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart

Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit