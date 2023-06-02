Toys R Us to return to high street with nine new stores opening across the UK in the coming weeks - full list of locations

By Chris Samuel

Toys R Us is set to launch nine new stores across the UK in the coming weeks, is a new branch coming to a location near you?

The announcement marks the retailer's return to the high street after it collapsed in 2018.N

The new stores will be concessions within WH Smith branches, where customers will be able to choose from a number of popular brands including Barbie, Bluey, Fisher Price, Hot Wheels, Lego, Paw Patrol, Star Wars.

The first to open will be at Monks Cross retail park in York on June 10.

A further eight shops will be launching across the country throughout the summer.

This is the full list of the new branches opening:

Canterbury (St George Street)

Chelmsford (High Street)

Cheltenham (High Street)

Cwmbran (The Mall)

Oxford (Cornmarket Street)

Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)

Reading (Broad Street)

Solihull (Mell Square)

York (Monks Cross retail park)

Sean Toal, managing director of WHSmith High Street, told The Sun: “The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

"Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe."

Simon Cartey, UK commercial director at Toys R Us, said: “Our new Toys R Us shop-in-shops at WHSmith create the perfect home for Toys R Us as it returns to the UK high street shopping scene.

“With this collaboration, we are not only bringing back the beloved Toys R Us experience but also providing convenient access to a wide range of toys and games.

"Together, we hope to create a magical and joyful shopping destination for families across the country.”

The chain closed all of its 100 branches in the UK when it collapsed five years ago, but announced in October it was planning a relaunch.

Shoppers in the UK are already able to order online from the retailer, after it launched a new website in the run up to the peak Christmas trading period last year.

Toys R Us ANZ CEO Louis Mittoni said at the time: “Toys R Us and Babies R Us are much-loved brands in the UK, and our teams have described this as ‘returning home’, not just a relaunch.”