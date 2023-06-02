Toys R Us to return to high street with nine new stores opening across the UK in the coming weeks - full list of locations

2 June 2023, 01:45

A further eight shops will be launching across the country throughout the summer.
A further eight shops will be launching across the country throughout the summer. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Toys R Us is set to launch nine new stores across the UK in the coming weeks, is a new branch coming to a location near you?

The announcement marks the retailer's return to the high street after it collapsed in 2018.N

The new stores will be concessions within WH Smith branches, where customers will be able to choose from a number of popular brands including Barbie, Bluey, Fisher Price, Hot Wheels, Lego, Paw Patrol, Star Wars.

The first to open will be at Monks Cross retail park in York on June 10.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

A further eight shops will be launching across the country throughout the summer.

This is the full list of the new branches opening:

  • Canterbury (St George Street)
  • Chelmsford (High Street)
  • Cheltenham (High Street)
  • Cwmbran (The Mall)
  • Oxford (Cornmarket Street)
  • Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)
  • Reading (Broad Street)
  • Solihull (Mell Square)
  • York (Monks Cross retail park)

Sean Toal, managing director of WHSmith High Street, told The Sun: “The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

Toys R Us stores are returning to the high street after a five-year absence
Toys R Us stores are returning to the high street after a five-year absence. Picture: Alamy

"Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe."

Simon Cartey, UK commercial director at Toys R Us, said: “Our new Toys R Us shop-in-shops at WHSmith create the perfect home for Toys R Us as it returns to the UK high street shopping scene.

“With this collaboration, we are not only bringing back the beloved Toys R Us experience but also providing convenient access to a wide range of toys and games.

"Together, we hope to create a magical and joyful shopping destination for families across the country.”

The chain closed all of its 100 branches in the UK when it collapsed five years ago, but announced in October it was planning a relaunch.

A Toys R Us store in Colliers Wood, south-west London prior to the closures
A Toys R Us store in Colliers Wood, south-west London prior to the closures. Picture: Alamy

Shoppers in the UK are already able to order online from the retailer, after it launched a new website in the run up to the peak Christmas trading period last year.

Toys R Us ANZ CEO Louis Mittoni said at the time: “Toys R Us and Babies R Us are much-loved brands in the UK, and our teams have described this as ‘returning home’, not just a relaunch.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Phillip Schofield has said he is "utterly broken and ashamed" following the scandal over his affair with a younger male colleague, but denies grooming him.

Phillip Schofield says he is 'utterly broken and ashamed' but did not groom younger colleague

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police have said.

Man arrested following Bournemouth sea tragedy released under investigation, police say

Biden Fall

Joe Biden falls over after speech to US air force academy graduates

Greece Oldest Site

Newly discovered stone tools drag dawn of Greek archaeology back 250,000 years

Joe Biden has tripped and fallen on stage at a graduation ceremony in a US Air Force academy.

Joe Biden trips and falls during Air Force graduation ceremony

Emergency services at the scene at Carr Mill Dam in St Helens

Girl, 15, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in St Helens dam

The source told LBC the reason the Cabinet Office took so long to scrutinise notebooks from Boris Johnson is because they were “absolute chaos”

Boris Johnson's 'chaotic' Covid papers were 'random post-it notes & newspaper cuttings', source tells LBC

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after two children died on a Bournemouth beach.

Pleasure boat impounded after death of girl, 12, and boy, 17, at Bournemouth beach

Israel Pride

Thousands march in Jerusalem Pride parade

The government has launched legal action over the Covid inquiry

Boris Johnson ‘more than happy’ to hand over material to Covid inquiry amid legal stand-off

Lebanon Hezbollah

Lebanon charges five men over killing of Irish peacekeeping soldier

Carr Mill Dam in Merseyside is the site of the ongoing incident

Large emergency response at Merseyside dam over fears for teen girl's safety

Salford council has been criticised for taking the knee

'Drop the virtue signalling and get back to work': Labour council faces backlash from Salford residents after 'taking the knee'
Jonny Bairstow posted a picture of the eco-zealots who were blocking his way into Lord's ahead of the beginning of England's Test season

Just Stop Oil delay England's return to Test cricket action - by blocking team vehicles on way to Ireland match

Jose Mourinho threw a temper tantrum at referee Anthony Taylor following his Roma's defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League final last night.

Jose Mourinho waits in car park to accost referee he called a 'f*****g disgrace' after Europa League final loss

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was attacked with a boiling liquid in London

Woman had boiling ‘liquid’ thrown over her in random attack in London as police launch manhunt

Latest News

See more Latest News

The car launched 120ft in the air

Shocking moment driver hits tow truck ramp at full speed, launches 120ft in the air and crashes into another car
Bishop Franco Mulakkal greets the media as he leaves a court in Kottayam, India, in 2022

Bishop acquitted of raping nun resigns as leader of Catholic diocese

Ukrainian's air defence intercepts a Shahed drone over Kyiv

Girl, nine, among the dead after latest Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital

A giant advertising goggle with the slogan ‘relax, if you can’ in Ischgl, Austria

Austria cannot be held liable for early Covid infection at ski resort – court

Police have urged people not to share footage of medics treating the victims on social media

Sick onlookers filmed medics as they tried to revive Bournemouth victims - as police urge people not to share footage
Potatoes are seen scattered across the carriageway on the western part of the Great Belt Bridge

Lorry driver held for ‘putting lives at risk’ after spilled potatoes cause havoc

A doctor praised the 'teenage' lifeguards

Doctor praises efforts of teenage lifeguards who were first to respond to Bournemouth beach tragedy
Carnival Magic docked in Cape Canaveral in 2020

Search suspended for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after two children died on a Bournemouth beach

Waves from 'vessel' may have caused deaths of girl, 12, and boy, 17 at Bournemouth beach

A line of Met Police officers can be seen lined up outside the homeless shelter

Scores of Metropolitan Police officers in riot gear 'called to evict people from London homeless shelter'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

Cross Question 31/05

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 31/05 | Watch Again

Stella Creasy

Labour MP calls for a Government of ‘deal makers’ not ‘deal breakers’ to navigate Britain post-Brexit
Sangita's take on civil service strikes over Rwanda

Sangita Myska isn't 'surprised' by threat of civil servant strike action, given 'unworkable' and 'unlawful' policies
James O'Brien ponders media silence over continued rail strikes

'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes
Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit