Tragedy as girl, 10, dies after 'getting into difficulty' at swimming pool. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A 10-year-old girl has died after ‘getting into difficulty’ at a swimming pool in Scotland.

The girl was swimming at the Northfield Leisure centre in Aberdeen on Monday evening when the tragedy occurred.

She was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she sadly later died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8pm on Monday, 12 February, 2024, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

"Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died."