Murder investigation after young musician ambushed and killed yards from his west London home

26 January 2023, 11:56

Songwriter Fernando Johnson, also known as Fdot
Songwriter Fernando Johnson, also known as Fdot. Picture: Instagram/Google Maps

By Kieran Kelly

A murder investigation is underway after a young musician was killed following an ambush just yards from home in Acton, west London.

Aspiring songwriter and trainee electrician Fernando Johnson, 23, was getting out his car on Rosebank Way in Acton in the early hours of this morning when he was ambushed.

Police rushed to the scene following reports of a man with "significant injuries".

Emergency services tried to save the rapper's life, but he died at the scene.

Fernando Johnson
Fernando Johnson. Picture: Instagram

Police are unable to determine whether the victim was shot or stabbed to death at this stage.

A cousin has paid tribute to the young musician, known as Fdot, saying he was "about to get on the map".

"He lived on the road where he was stabbed. Two people jumped him and knifed him as he got out of his car. He had just popped out," he told the Standard.

"It's a tragedy - we are all devastated. He was such a lovely person who will be sadly missed.

"This isn’t gang-related, as far as we know. He was doing so well with his music and going places. He was going to be a big name. He was so positive and a lovely person. He had two brothers. No one can believe it."

Rosebank Way, Acton
Rosebank Way, Acton. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for the Met said: "A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Acton.

"Police were called at approximately 02:15hrs on Thursday, 26 January to reports of a man injured in Rosebank Way, W3.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering a significant injury. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

"A crime scene remains in place at the location. Work is ongoing to identify and inform next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course."

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 514/26Jan. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

