Trainee anaesthetist who stole drugs from hospital to use during sex jailed

5 April 2024, 22:48

Doctor Jonathon Dean
Doctor Jonathon Dean was accused of "playing God". Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A trainee anaesthetist who stole drugs - including morphine - from the hospital he worked at to inject his girlfriend with during sex has been jailed for more than two years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonathon Dean, who worked at Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, wrote to the woman: "Could have done anything to you - fine line between you not breathing and being unconscious."

He continued: "Good thing I'm a decent anaesthetist. Would f*** you senseless."

The judge who sentenced the 32-year-old from Poplar, east London, said he was "playing God".

Dean arriving at Huntingdon Crown Court, Cambridgeshire, in November 2023.
Dean arriving at Huntingdon Crown Court, Cambridgeshire, in November 2023. Picture: Alamy

During sentencing on Friday, Judge Philip Grey told Dean: "You stole anaesthetic drugs to get your sexual kicks.

"That was entirely clear from your messages at the time."

He said the offending was about "wanting chemically enhanced sex and being in a position of dominance and power".

The judge described Dean, of Poplar, east London, as "looking forward to playing God with those drugs".

He said that the offending struck "at the heart of the trust that's placed" in the medical profession.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said that Dean "had formed a consensual sexual relationship with a young woman - I don't see it necessary to name her in open court".

"That relationship involved high risk sexual intercourse using painkillers and other items," Mr O'Donnell said.

"The case begins with the events of December 14, 2018 when the defendant drove to Cambridge from his home address in Epping (in Essex).

"He took with him an assortment of drugs commonly used in anaesthesia including morphine.

"These are drugs to which he had access to at his job at Whipps Cross.

"He took the drugs so he could inject them into the young woman as part of an agreed activity."

Mr O'Donnell said concerns were raised within days to the medical director of Whipps Cross Hospital as the young woman had presented herself to another hospital.

The barrister said that, in messages seen by police, Dean had written "could have done anything to you", and "could put a canula on you and do whatever I want".

Dean admitted at an earlier hearing to nine counts of the theft of drugs from Whipps Cross Hospital.

Dean stole drugs from Whipps Cross University Hospital in east London
Dean stole drugs from Whipps Cross University Hospital in east London. Picture: Getty

Five of the counts, concerning the theft of the drugs cyclizine, ondansetron, propofol, midazolam and morphine, were said to have happened on or before December 14, 2018.

Three of the counts, involving cyclizine, ondansetron and morphine, were said to have happened on or before January 28, 2019.

The ninth count of theft, of propofol, was said to have happened between January 21 and March 21 2023, and the judge said he accepted this was for "self-medication".

He said Dean had been put on on administrative duties following an investigation, but could still able to use his swipe card in 2023 - which was deactivated after it was identified that he had taken the drugs.

The judge noted that Dean had "suffered from severe depression and anxiety" and chose to self-medicate with alcohol and drugs.

He added: "You knew full well where to go for help and you did not do so."

Dean also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

One count was of the class A drug morphine on January 28, 2019 and the other was of the class C midazolam on December 14, 2018.

Aisha Khan, for Dean, said: "The ultimate punishment is him not being able to work in this profession."

She said that he was "intoxicated by the fantasy and excitement that was being offered" by his relationship with the woman.

The barrister described Dean as "a man who has suffered from addiction", and said that he was "ashamed for what has occurred".

She said that he had apologised "unreservedly" in a letter to the judge, and she read some of this out.

In one part, he wrote that he "cannot undo what I have done... what I can do is apologise - I do so unreservedly".

In the letter, Dean continued: "I let a lot of people down and brought shame on myself and my profession."

Dean was jailed for two years and one month.

