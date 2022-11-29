'Self-pitying and self-obsessed': Transgender paedophile jailed after grooming and impregnating teenage girl

29 November 2022, 22:05 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 22:13

David Orton
David Orton. Picture: Leicestershire Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A transgender paedophile has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Orton, 25, who identified as Danielle Rose Gemini, was a family friend of the victim, 14, and often stayed overnight at their home.

The girl's parents raised suspicions that they were in a sexual relationship. This turned out to be true, with the victim becoming pregnant.

For some time, the victim refused to believe that she was being groomed and sexually abused.

David Orton
David Orton. Picture: Leicestershire Police

But in June last yea, she was brave enough to provide information about her relationship with Orton and what she had been subjected to.

Orton, of Willowbank Road, Hinckley, was interviewed and subsequently charged with four counts of sexual activity (penetrative) with a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15.

Orton was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15 and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. Orton was found not guilty on the other four counts. He was referred to as a male in court and has been sent to a male prison, the MailOnline reported.

Detective Constable Sarah Le Boutillier was the investigating officer. She said: “Orton used the victim’s vulnerability for their own gain and not only groomed the victim, but also her parents who believed Orton was a genuine friend.

“Throughout our interviews, Orton refused to accept that there was any wrong doing and that they were in fact the victim. The claims were unfounded.

“This was a complex and lengthy investigation; the initial report was made to the police more than two years ago. The victim’s parents refused to accept her initial explanations and persevered with their concerns. 

Read more: Meghan Markle faced ‘very real & disgusting’ threats to her life while living in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

Read more: Backlash as father-of-two jailed for tackling burglars but crooks given slap on wrist - as fund for him hits £16,000

“We are pleased the victim found the courage to eventually talk about what she had been through and recognised that she was a victim and that Orton’s actions were not that of a friend.

“We hope the verdict and sentence now helps the victim to come to terms with what happened and try and put that time behind her, and also reassures her parents that they did the right thing by coming forward.

“We would like to reassure anyone else who may be in a similar situation to report their concerns, as they will be heard and we will help them through the process. 

“We know it’s not always easy to speak out; we have specialist officers who can help you every step of the way and also put you in touch with agencies who can advise and support you moving forward.”

Judge Spencer called Orton "a self-pitying and self-obsessed individual who shows no detectable empathy and not a shred of remorse”.

The judge added: “Those actions have destroyed a mother and daughter relationship at a time when they should have been close, caused devastation to the wider family and taken away the teenaged years of a child that can never be re-lived.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gareth Southgate congratulates Marcus Rashford

England 3-0 Wales: Three Lions roar into next round of the World Cup with routine win over timid Dragons

Geri Halliwell is embroiled in a planning dispute with neighbours

Geri Halliwell's neighbours claim that the Spice Girl's new horse barn is knocking out the village phone signal

A mother said she was outraged by the depictions of puberty

Mother's fury as primary school teaches daughter, 8, about masturbation, wet dreams and 'signs boys are in puberty'

England and Wales fans ahead of tonight's World Cup clash

England v Wales: fans pack pubs around the country for World Cup's Battle of Britain

Meghan received credible threat to her life while in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real & disgusting’ threats to her life while living in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

The temple has been left empty

Kicking the habit: Every Buddhist monk in Thai temple tests positive for crystal meth

The first lady of Ukraine addressed MPs and peers today.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska echoes Winston Churchill and calls for 'justice' in UK Parliament speech

Teens are killing badgers on TikTok for Kudos an animal charity has warned

Latest viral TikTok trend sees teens killing badgers and other wildlife for kudos

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people

Man arrested over deaths of 27 migrants killed crossing the Channel in a dinghy

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail

Backlash as father-of-two jailed for tackling burglars but crooks given slap on wrist - as fund for him hits £16,000

A GP has been conducting online consultations over 250 miles away from her surgery after she relocated Cornish seaside, it's been reported.

GP working ‘remotely’ in Cornwall more than 250 miles away from her West Sussex surgery

The pandoravirus is the second largest virus known

Zombie virus trapped deep in Siberian permafrost revived after 50,000 years

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's disinformation policy

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's misinformation policy in latest U-turn following takeover

England's Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham playing Wales

England 3-0 Wales LIVE: World Cup 'Battle of Britain' in final group game clash

Workers arrive at Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based. (R) A Covid-19 testing sight opposite Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based

Covid lab blunder where positive cases were reported as negative ‘could have led to 20 deaths’

Sizewell C will be built next to Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast

Sizewell C nuclear plant confirmed with taxpayers to fund ‘£100m’ China buyout

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously
Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food
Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online

Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire

Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence
Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the attack was "deeply disturbing"

China's ambassador summoned to Foreign Office for dressing down after journalist attack

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bacon

Eating bacon was the 'defining moment' in author's departure from Islam

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith
Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools
Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'
Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit