'Self-pitying and self-obsessed': Transgender paedophile jailed after grooming and impregnating teenage girl

David Orton. Picture: Leicestershire Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A transgender paedophile has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing a teenage girl.

David Orton, 25, who identified as Danielle Rose Gemini, was a family friend of the victim, 14, and often stayed overnight at their home.

The girl's parents raised suspicions that they were in a sexual relationship. This turned out to be true, with the victim becoming pregnant.

For some time, the victim refused to believe that she was being groomed and sexually abused.

David Orton. Picture: Leicestershire Police

But in June last yea, she was brave enough to provide information about her relationship with Orton and what she had been subjected to.

Orton, of Willowbank Road, Hinckley, was interviewed and subsequently charged with four counts of sexual activity (penetrative) with a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15.

Orton was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15 and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. Orton was found not guilty on the other four counts. He was referred to as a male in court and has been sent to a male prison, the MailOnline reported.

Detective Constable Sarah Le Boutillier was the investigating officer. She said: “Orton used the victim’s vulnerability for their own gain and not only groomed the victim, but also her parents who believed Orton was a genuine friend.

“Throughout our interviews, Orton refused to accept that there was any wrong doing and that they were in fact the victim. The claims were unfounded.

“This was a complex and lengthy investigation; the initial report was made to the police more than two years ago. The victim’s parents refused to accept her initial explanations and persevered with their concerns.

“We are pleased the victim found the courage to eventually talk about what she had been through and recognised that she was a victim and that Orton’s actions were not that of a friend.

“We hope the verdict and sentence now helps the victim to come to terms with what happened and try and put that time behind her, and also reassures her parents that they did the right thing by coming forward.

“We would like to reassure anyone else who may be in a similar situation to report their concerns, as they will be heard and we will help them through the process.

“We know it’s not always easy to speak out; we have specialist officers who can help you every step of the way and also put you in touch with agencies who can advise and support you moving forward.”

Judge Spencer called Orton "a self-pitying and self-obsessed individual who shows no detectable empathy and not a shred of remorse”.

The judge added: “Those actions have destroyed a mother and daughter relationship at a time when they should have been close, caused devastation to the wider family and taken away the teenaged years of a child that can never be re-lived.”