Transport chaos reported across London as capital hit by tube strike

6 June 2022, 09:05 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 09:06

Tube strike
Tube strike. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Transport chaos has been reported across the capital as London underground staff begin a 24-hour tube strike.

The Circle, District, Victoria, Piccadilly, Bakerloo and Hammersmith & City lines are all closed, whilst other lines are running dramatically reduced services.

There are reports of packed buses across the capital as commuters try and struggle into work, with long queues for the bus stops outside Waterloo Station.

Members of the RMT union are on strike in a dispute over pensions and the potential loss of 600 station jobs.

London underground workers received a 8.4% pay rise in April, but this is below inflation which is currently at 9%.

A previous union deal meant 15,000 tube employees had been promised an annual pay rise of at least Retail Price Index inflation plus 0.2%.

Andy Lord, Transport for London's chief operating officer, is urging those who can to work from home.

He commented: "I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.

“We haven't proposed any changes to pensions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out."

READ MORE: Travellers urged to avoid London Underground as Tube strikes set to cause commuter chaos

The Elizabeth line, which opened two weeks ago, is unaffected by the action as are overland services.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "Mayor Khan must choose either the take on the Tory government and demand a just funding deal for Londoners or attack loyal tube workers who keep the capital moving day in day out."

One of those caught up in the disruption was NHS receptionist Joy Robb.

"All that was in my mind was the Queen's Jubilee and now I can't get to work. 

"I am the only one there to do the receptionist and I don't even know which bus to get me to Harlesden.

"I already told my boss and he's very understanding."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson is facing a no confidence vote, with Sir Graham Brady having announced a ballot

'This is the beginning of the end for Boris' says Keir Starmer

Exclusive
Arsenal accused of delaying critical cladding fire safety work

Arsenal accused of delaying critical cladding fire safety work until after football season

Boris Johnson is facing a no confidence vote, with Sir Graham Brady having announced a ballot

D-Day for Boris: PM faces vote of confidence in Tory leadership tonight

Some 70 companies in the UK are participating in the pilot

Four-day work week to be trialled in UK in world's biggest pilot

Harry and Meghan have already returned home to the US

Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

Strike action is set to cause problems on the London Underground on Monday.

Travellers urged to avoid London Underground as Tube strikes set to cause commuter chaos

Len Goodman has received a backlash for his comments.

Fury as Len Goodman recalls nan labelling curry powder 'foreign muck'

Louis enjoyed his time at the pageant.

Playful Prince Louis steals the show for second time during Jubilee pageant

The Queen has thanked the nation after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen 'humbled and deeply touched' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to an end

The Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

'My heart's with you all': Queen thanks nation after surprise balcony appearance

The Queen appeared in Hologram form on the side of her Gold Stage Coach

Queen appears as a hologram in spectacular Platinum Jubilee pageant

Street parties are being held across the UK

Jubilant Brits gather for street parties across UK to celebrate Queen's 70-year reign

Mercedes has issued an immediate recall for nearly a million cars

Mercedes issues immediate global recall for one million cars with faulty brakes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children making cakes in preparation for a street party later

Charlotte, Louis and George bake cakes as UK prepares for day of street parties

14-year-old girl amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

Girl, 14, amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

A man jumped off Chelsea Bridge after being tasered by police

'Screwdriver-wielding' man dies in hospital after being tasered and jumping in river

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jacob Hoggard, frontman for the Canadian band Hedley

Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault

A missile is fired during a joint training between US and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea

US and South Korea fire missiles into sea, matching North Korea’s launches
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with families awarded Orders of Parental Glory via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine over Western weapons as strikes hit Kyiv
Alec John Such

Former Bon Jovi bassist and founding member Alec John Such dies aged 70
Nigeria Church Attack

Dozens feared dead in Nigeria church attack

France D-Day Anniversary

Second World War veterans honoured on eve of D-Day anniversary
Cambodia Elections

Ruling party on course for Cambodian local elections victory, indications show
Severe Weather Miami

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Atlantic

Investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting

Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir | Watch live from 9am

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos were were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish
'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians
Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London