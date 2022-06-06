Transport chaos reported across London as capital hit by tube strike

Tube strike. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Transport chaos has been reported across the capital as London underground staff begin a 24-hour tube strike.

The Circle, District, Victoria, Piccadilly, Bakerloo and Hammersmith & City lines are all closed, whilst other lines are running dramatically reduced services.

There are reports of packed buses across the capital as commuters try and struggle into work, with long queues for the bus stops outside Waterloo Station.

Members of the RMT union are on strike in a dispute over pensions and the potential loss of 600 station jobs.

London underground workers received a 8.4% pay rise in April, but this is below inflation which is currently at 9%.

A previous union deal meant 15,000 tube employees had been promised an annual pay rise of at least Retail Price Index inflation plus 0.2%.

Andy Lord, Transport for London's chief operating officer, is urging those who can to work from home.

He commented: "I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.

“We haven't proposed any changes to pensions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out."

The Elizabeth line, which opened two weeks ago, is unaffected by the action as are overland services.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "Mayor Khan must choose either the take on the Tory government and demand a just funding deal for Londoners or attack loyal tube workers who keep the capital moving day in day out."

One of those caught up in the disruption was NHS receptionist Joy Robb.

"All that was in my mind was the Queen's Jubilee and now I can't get to work.

"I am the only one there to do the receptionist and I don't even know which bus to get me to Harlesden.

"I already told my boss and he's very understanding."