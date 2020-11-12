Breaking News

Transport Secretary approves plans for controversial Stonehenge tunnel

File photo: Stonehenge in Wiltshire. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has given his consent for a controversial road project which will see a tunnel built under Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

Transport minister Andrew Stephenson announced the decision in a written statement to the Commons.

The project aims to address problems associated with the single carriageway section of the A303 between Amesbury’s Countess roundabout and the dual carriageway section to the west of Winterbourne Stoke.

The Planning Inspectorate’s Chief Executive, Sarah Richards said: “There has been a great deal of public interest in this project.

"A major priority for us over the course of the examination was to ensure that communities who might be affected by this proposal had the opportunity to put forward their views.

"As always, the Examining Authority gave careful consideration to these before reaching its conclusion.”

More to follow...