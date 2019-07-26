Travel Chaos Across The UK Following Heatwave

Trains and flights are experiencing severe delays following the UK's second hottest day of the year. Thunderstorms are causing further disruption and passengers are advised to avoid unessential travel.

After the maximum temperature in July was broken on Thursday, thunderstorms have caused chaos on the railway and at airports.

London airports are experiencing flight delays. Picture: PA

Airport travel

Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport are experiencing numerous flight delays, partly due to thunderstorms.

Extreme weather conditions across Europe have caused delays/cancellations at Heathrow & other airports. Please check with your airline before travelling: https://t.co/sT9Qqk5ijm



We’re sorry for the disruption & are working with our airline partners to keep passengers travelling. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) July 26, 2019

Good morning from Gatwick! If you're travelling with us today do check your airline, as bad weather may cause some delays. - Nicole — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) July 26, 2019

Due to thunderstorms in the UK and other parts of Europe yesterday, regrettably 10 flights were cancelled with several inbound diversions. This may have a knock on effect if you are travelling today. Please check with your airline. Thank you for your patience if you are affected. — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) July 26, 2019

Passengers are complaining about last-minute flight cancellations.

Lol what a joke! @Ryanair think it’s ok to send a message letting me know my flight is delayed, two minutes before my original flight is meant to be? pic.twitter.com/3gWsNh3NE1 — Joana Freitas (@joannafreitas_) July 26, 2019

Severe thunderstorms are causing significant delays and cancellations to our operation in and out of London. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers. If your flight has been disrupted, please call our helpline on +44 203 250 0145 — British Airways (@British_Airways) July 26, 2019

You started cancelling the flights yesterday- when there were no storms.

So please do not try to blame the weather for the usual BA habit of cancelling short haul flights on a Friday for no apparent reason. — Alan H (@shinglekicker) July 26, 2019

Not a phone call, text message or even email to share that my flight's been cancelled. All the way to Heathrow T5 for nought. — Francois Van Wyk (@francoisvanwyk9) July 26, 2019

Rail travel

Thameslink is experiencing severe delays, especially between Bedford and London and advises against travel unless your journey is essential.

⚠️ #TLUpdates - You are strongly advised to delay your journey until later and refrain from travelling right now. If your journey is essential and you decide to travel, your journey will be extended by up to 60 minutes.



ℹ️ Info & ticket acceptance 👇https://t.co/iYMraBkjSy — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) July 26, 2019

Passengers stuck at London Euston. Picture: LBC

Great Northern is putting ticket acceptance measures in place across the network to minimise disruption.

⚠️ #GNUpdates - Services across the whole network remain severely disrupted following a number of incidents this morning.



We have arranged ticket acceptance to keep passengers on the move and please allow extra time for your journey.



Full details 👇https://t.co/LqgbiYodhT — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) July 26, 2019

Eurostar

Eurostar warned of delays of between 30 and 60 minutes on its Brussels route on Friday.

Due to speed restrictions in Belgium, our trains to/from Brussels will be subject to disruption today (26/07). Passengers travelling on that route today can postpone their journeys for free or ask for a refund: https://t.co/9e2qm5Jy8r. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) July 26, 2019

Thunderstorms

People have taken to Twitter to speak of last night's heat and subsequent thunderstorms that should mark the end of the heatwave.

How did I sleep last night you ask? #thunderstormuk pic.twitter.com/TnWbHiLzrI — Jess 🐢 (@jessicakaemery) July 26, 2019