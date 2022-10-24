Travel chaos on Monday after flash flooding hits London and southern England

24 October 2022, 05:56 | Updated: 24 October 2022, 06:19

Parts of the UK were hit by flash flooding overnight
Parts of the UK were hit by flash flooding overnight. Picture: Alamy/Twitter @firerescueuk

By Daisy Stephens

Parts of southern England, including London, have experienced flash flooding after some places saw a months' worth of rain in a day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Commuters are being warned to check their travel plans on Monday morning, with a number of road still closed and some trains disrupted.

On the M25 clockwise, a lane is closed at J10 because of flooding.

In Acton, Winchester Street is blocked both ways and the A12 northbound at Hackney Wick is partially closed due to floodwater.

Also in London, the A12 southbound at the A11 junction, A406 westbound at the A104 junction, and A12 eastbound between Whalebone Lane and Mawney Road are also still flooded with people being advised to drive cautiously.

The A3 northbound at Clapham Common is partially blocked by fallen tree branches.

In Barnsley, Dearne Vally Parkway was closed between Wath Road and Cortonwood due to flooding.

The Elizabeth Line as well as Great Western Railway services through Reading are disrupted following damage to overhead electrical wires on Sunday.

Videos on social media showed flooded streets and uprooted trees in the capital on Sunday.

One Twitter user reported submerged streets in Kings Cross, whilst another shared a video of a cyclist struggling to navigate floodwater in Peckham.

Further north in Hertford, roads were flooded and a fallen tree blocked the A414.

There were also reports of flooded roads in Lincolnshire.

Forecasters warned on Sunday that heavy rain for much of southern England could lead to flash flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage.

A yellow warning was put in place for thunder for much of southern and eastern England, including Bath, Brighton, Norwich and London, until 2am on Monday.

A warning on the Met Office's website stated: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds."

The warning added that transport could also be affected, including potential road closures and train cancellations.

Heavy rain in Glasgow on Sunday
Heavy rain in Glasgow on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill warned that storms could lead to 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall in one hour, causing flash flooding.

He said: "It is because of the risk of some heavy thunderstorms coming through, talk of 20 to 30 millimetres perhaps in just an hour, and for some 40 to 60 (millimetres) in two to three hours.

"So, whilst the totals won't be that high, we're talking flash flooding, surface water flooding, just because of intense rates in a short period of time."

A fallen tree blocks the A414 in Hertford
A fallen tree blocks the A414 in Hertford. Picture: Alamy

However, people could see some sunny spells this week once the storms are out of the way.

Mr Burkill said: "The theme through the next few days through this week is temperatures rising.

"So, with that in mind, by the middle of the week, we could be in the low 20s in some places, possibly 21, but probably only 20."

Flooded roads in Hertford
Flooded roads in Hertford. Picture: Alamy

He added that the only concern could be some further heavy rain on Tuesday night.

"The only slight cause for concern is a system that comes through Tuesday night into Wednesday," he said.

"That could bring some heavy rain, particularly for western parts."

On Sunday, National Rail reported disruption caused by heavy flooding on train routes between Stourbridge Junction and Birmingham Snow Hill, and Stoke-On-Trent and Macclesfield.

