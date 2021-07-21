Travellers from green and amber list countries ‘may not face Covid checks’

21 July 2021, 06:37

Border officers in England no longer have to verify whether new arrivals have received a negative Covid test, according to reports
Border officers in England no longer have to verify whether new arrivals have received a negative Covid test, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Travellers from green and amber list countries may no longer face such strict Covid checks when arriving into England, it has been reported.

Border and customs officials will no longer routinely verify if returning travellers tested negative before departure or completed a passenger locator form, the Guardian reported.

The change, which reportedly came into effect on Monday, is aimed at reducing queue times at airports.

Under the current rules, all passengers into the UK must provide a negative Covid test taken before departure, regardless of where they are travelling from.

READ MORE: 'Pingdemic': One in three Brits either abusing or deleting NHS Covid app - survey

READ MORE: Labour piles on the pressure over rules for people double jabbed outside the UK

They must also conduct another test two days after their arrival, and complete a passenger locator form with details such as an address.

Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the Immigration Services Union (ISU), which represents border immigration and customs staff in the UK, said: "Ultimately this is a political decision.

"Certainly, it will reduce queue times significantly and hopefully also the level of verbal abuse to which Border Force staff are subject.

"That is welcome to us. The impact on the UK's Covid security is ultimately a scientific determination."

A Government spokesperson told the paper: "Our utmost priority is protecting the health of the public and our enhanced borders regime is helping reduce the risk of new variants being transmitted.

"All passenger locator forms are still being checked by carriers, as they are legally required to do, and to suggest otherwise is wrong. This legal requirement on carriers is underpinned by a robust compliance regime, which is overseen by regulators.

"Compliance with these rules is essential in order to protect the population from new variants of Covid-19, and so there will be tough fines for those who do not follow the rules."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Terrifying footage has emerged of people up to their necks in water in a subway in China

China floods: Terrifying footage shows commuters trapped in flooded subway
Demonstrators previously came out in full force across France to protest against the passes.

Covid health pass comes into effect in France as cases continue to rise
The strategy will protect women and girls on the streets.

Tougher measures to protect women include making street harassment a specific crime
The Hands Face Space slogan is to be dropped

'Hands, face, space' slogan set to be replaced with 'keep life moving'
The WHO chief made several warnings about the future of the pandemic.

WHO chief warns pandemic is a ‘test’ and the world is failing it
Migrants are escorted from the beach in Dungeness, Kent yesterday

UK to give France extra £54m in deal to stop dangerous illegal migrant crossings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The ISU official was speaking to LBC

Border Force union chief says French frequently escort migrants to UK waters
Nurses' pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC

NHS pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC
Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London