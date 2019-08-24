Second Tremor Felt At UK Fracking Site In Three Days

The Cuadrilla fracking site Lancashire. Picture: PA

The UK's only active fracking site experienced a tremor measure 1.05 on Friday night.

The tremor at 11:22pm comes just two days after a magnitude 1.55 tremor was felt - the largest ever recorded at the site run by Cuadrilla in Lancashire.

A spokesperson for the company said on Thursday that the movement would have felt "similar to someone dropping a large bag of shopping on the floor" and most people who live near the facility would not have noticed it.

"Well integrity has been verified and we will not pause operations and continue monitoring for the next 18 hours," they said.

An 18-hour break is a routine response for any tremor over 0.5.

Anti-fracking banners outside the Cuadrilla fracking site. Picture: Getty

It has also been reported that a third tremor, at 0.53 magnitude tremor occurred just after 5am on Saturday morning and also lasted for less than one second.

Environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth said in 60 days of fracking last year there were 57 tremors in Lancashire and that it can not be carried out without triggering earthquakes.

The government has said the extraction of shale gas through fracking could support the UK's transition to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.