Tributes paid to 'hero' stabbed to death in Brentford as more than £60k raised

Ali Abucar Ali was stabbed to death in Brentford. Picture: GoFundMe/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

More than £60,000 has been raised for the family of a "heroic" 20-year-old who was stabbed to death in Brentford.

Ali Abucar Ali, who was tragically killed in Brentford on Friday, was described by friends and family as the "most caring, humble, funniest young man".

More than £60,000 has already been donated to a fundraising page set up in his honour.

Mr Ali and Betty Walsh, who is in her 80s, were both stabbed in a street in Brentford shortly before 8pm on Friday evening.

Her injuries are not life-threatening and she remains in hospital where she is receiving treatment, but Mr Ali tragically died at the scene.

Norris Henry, 37, of Brentford, West London, was charged with murder and attempted murder, the Met Police announced early on Sunday. He will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

In a GoFundMe page, which was set up on Saturday, hundreds of people have paid tribute to Mr Ali.

Flowers and messages paying tribute to him have been left at Albany Parade in Brentford - where he tragically lost his life.

One person said: "RIP Ali. You gave your life to save someone else. You are a true hero. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and friends."

While a statement on the GoFundMe page read: "We lost a dear brother, the most caring, humble, funniest young man. Don't have a single memory of him without seeing his amazing smile."

Detectives have asked for anyone with information to all 101 quoting reference CAD 6423/12Nov, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.