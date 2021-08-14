Breaking News

Tributes left to West Mercia Police officer and son, 3, found dead in Kidderminster

The family paid tribute to David and Harrison. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Tributes have been left to the West Mercia Police officer and his three-year-old son who were found dead on Friday.

David Louden and his boy, Harrison, were discovered in Kidderminster yesterday.

Their family has now paid tribute to the "kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague".

Harrison, three, was called a "happy, well-loved little boy".

The family of serving officer David Louden and his three-year-old son Harrison said the pair will "both be forever missed and loved".

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained, West Mercia Police said. An investigation has been launched.

Police were called to an address in Kidderminster to find the 39-year-old serving officer and his son had died.

West Mercia said: “David’s wife has paid tribute to her husband and son, along with their wider family.

"They expressed their deep shock, grief and devastation at the loss of these two much loved family members."

The family said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy. They will both be forever missed and loved."