Tributes paid to soldier, 19, who died 'suddenly' at Salisbury Plain base

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

The heartbroken family of a 19-year-old soldier who died suddenly at a military base at Salisbury Plain have paid tribute to her.

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck was tragically found dead at the military base in Larkhill on December 15.

She died on the same day as Lance Corporal Michael Joseph Miah, 28, from the Household Cavalry, who was found dead in his garage at Bulford.

The army has launched a probe into the deaths.

Jaysley had completed her initial training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate before continuing her military career at Larkhill in 2020.

The Army has confirmed an investigation into Gunner Beck's death is underway.

A spokesperson said: "It was with sadness that we confirmed the death of Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck at Larkhill in December 2021."

As there are ongoing investigations, it would be inappropriate to comment further, but any death is a tragedy and our sympathies remain with the families and friends of those affected."

Her family said in a tribute to YorkshireLive: "Jaysley is a loving and caring person who would go above and beyond to help anyone in a less fortunate position than herself.

"If there is ever a person who needs help, you could always count on Jaze to be there."Her compassion for others and her ability to light up the room putting a smile on anybody's face is immeasurable."

Her family, who run the Manor House Hotel, in Oxen Park, near Ulverston, posted online: "We did our very best for you princess to give you the send off you deserved.. True Jaze Beck style. .... We will be forever grateful for all the love and support we have been given.

"I know so many people are struggling with the loss of our Daughter Jaysley...this is so apparent to us as a family... She genuinely wore her heart on her sleeve to help others less fortunate than herself.

"We as a family want to hold out our hands to anyone that needs it ... No question asked! Our door is open to anyone who needs any form of support.

"We have a bed.. ... A bath can be run a cuppa tea and a listening ear at the ready. We want to carry on the love and support that Jaze gave you all."

Jaysley's funeral was held on Tuesday 18th January. Her family is asking for donations to The Principle Trust Children's Charity.

"We believe this charity radiates the kind of positivity that Jaysley always had helping give children their dreams back," they said.

"100 per cent of every £1 raised by the charity goes towards helping provide free holidays to underprivileged, disadvantaged and disabled children from across Yorkshire."

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered."

Lance Corporal Miah was found dead on the same day as Jaysley in December last year.