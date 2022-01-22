Tributes paid to soldier, 19, who died 'suddenly' at Salisbury Plain base

22 January 2022, 13:46

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December
Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

The heartbroken family of a 19-year-old soldier who died suddenly at a military base at Salisbury Plain have paid tribute to her.

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck was tragically found dead at the military base in Larkhill on December 15.

She died on the same day as Lance Corporal Michael Joseph Miah, 28, from the Household Cavalry, who was found dead in his garage at Bulford.

The army has launched a probe into the deaths.

Jaysley had completed her initial training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate before continuing her military career at Larkhill in 2020.

The Army has confirmed an investigation into Gunner Beck's death is underway.

A spokesperson said: "It was with sadness that we confirmed the death of Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck at Larkhill in December 2021."

As there are ongoing investigations, it would be inappropriate to comment further, but any death is a tragedy and our sympathies remain with the families and friends of those affected."

Her family said in a tribute to YorkshireLive: "Jaysley is a loving and caring person who would go above and beyond to help anyone in a less fortunate position than herself.

"If there is ever a person who needs help, you could always count on Jaze to be there."Her compassion for others and her ability to light up the room putting a smile on anybody's face is immeasurable."

Her family, who run the Manor House Hotel, in Oxen Park, near Ulverston, posted online: "We did our very best for you princess to give you the send off you deserved.. True Jaze Beck style. .... We will be forever grateful for all the love and support we have been given.

"I know so many people are struggling with the loss of our Daughter Jaysley...this is so apparent to us as a family... She genuinely wore her heart on her sleeve to help others less fortunate than herself.

"We as a family want to hold out our hands to anyone that needs it ... No question asked! Our door is open to anyone who needs any form of support.

"We have a bed.. ... A bath can be run a cuppa tea and a listening ear at the ready. We want to carry on the love and support that Jaze gave you all."

Jaysley's funeral was held on Tuesday 18th January. Her family is asking for donations to The Principle Trust Children's Charity.

"We believe this charity radiates the kind of positivity that Jaysley always had helping give children their dreams back," they said.

"100 per cent of every £1 raised by the charity goes towards helping provide free holidays to underprivileged, disadvantaged and disabled children from across Yorkshire."

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered."

Lance Corporal Miah was found dead on the same day as Jaysley in December last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thousands of people were marching through central London today

Thousands march in London to protest against mandatory jabs for unvaccinated NHS staff

Roopa Farooki highlights the betrayal she and others have felt following the No10 party revelations

Andy Coulson: Doctor’s bravery on Covid-19 front line highlights ‘betrayal’ of No10 parties
The huge queues at Dover can be seen on Google maps

Dover lorry queues 'sparked by Brexit checks' so long they can be seen from space

The majority of Covid curbs have been lifted in Ireland

'Time to be ourselves again': Almost all of Ireland's covid restrictions lifted

Drivers are being warned of impending changes to the highway code

Major changes to Highway Code arrive next week - but one in three drivers aren't aware

Traffic & Travel

Belfast City Hall will no longer fly the Union flag to celebrate the Duke of York's birthday

Belfast councillors vote to stop marking Prince Andrew's birthday with Union flag

William Wragg will meet a detective from the Met Police to discuss claims MPs were being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson

Met police to meet senior Tory who alleged MPs trying to oust PM faced ‘blackmail’ threats

Detectives have been given extra time to question two men as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack

Police given extra time to question two men over Texas synagogue attack

Sengendo faces life behind bars for murdering Ms Gordon

Devil-obsessed 'Ripper' faces life behind bars for horror spree of murder and rape

A photo has reportedly emerged of the No10 party before Prince Philip's funeral

No10 staff 'partied to 1am and used Boris's son's slide' on eve of Philip's funeral

A senior Met police officer who used spy cameras to film naked women has been jailed

Sex addict anti-terror cop jailed after hiding spy cameras to film women naked in hotels

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a "traumatic" break-in at his home.

Man Utd star Victor Lindelof's terrified family hide in locked room during burglary

Kenneth and Freda were attacked in their home at the weekend

Man charged with murder after couple attacked in Derbyshire home

Grant Shapps appeared in a video outlining his bid to get rid of "banal" train announcements

Grant Shapps ridiculed over 'Thick of It' train tannoy video

Rory Stewart has called on Europe to provide Ukraine with weapons

Europe must 'provide weapons to Ukraine' for defence against Russia, Rory Stewart warns

Matthew Wilson was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Tributes paid to British doctor killed in bed after gun fired 'recklessly' by neighbour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia air force craft

Australia delivers water, medicine and telecoms aid to tsunami-hit Tonga
Yemen air strikes damage

Death toll rises after air strike on Yemen prison

Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov

US and Russia agree to keep talking amid tensions over Ukraine
California wildfire

Homes evacuated over wildfire in California’s Big Sur

The Mexican president

Mexican president undergoes cardiac procedure

Delta Airlines plane

Man faces charges after ‘exposing buttocks’ on Dublin-New York flight
Monkey containers

Monkeys missing after lab transport truck crashes

Kiribati has been forced to impose a lockdown

Kiribati island, Covid-free during whole pandemic, hit by virus after first flight lands
NYPD officers are seen at the site of a shooting in Harlem

New York police officer fatally shot during domestic disturbance call
Thich Nhat Hanh, centre, arrives for a great chanting ceremony

‘Mindfulness’ monk Thich Nhat Hanh dies aged 95

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares

'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares
Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills
Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families

Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families
Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis
The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare
Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'
'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'

'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'
Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP
Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police