Tributes paid after boy, six, drowns in Majorcan pool

6 June 2022, 14:38 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 15:20

Six-year-old Corey Aughey drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Majorca
Six-year-old Corey Aughey drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Majorca. Picture: Facebook

By Amy Addison-Dunne

Tributes have been paid after a schoolboy drowned in a swimming pool in Majorca.

Rangers fan Corey Aughey, six, tragically died at a hotel in the Sa Coma resort. Tributes have been paid to the youngster who lost his fight for life. A close family friend wrote: “He was the best wee boy, always smiling, full of love and fun. Thanku all again for your prayers, he will forever be our angel.”

A fund has been set up in his memory which has raised over £12,000.

Local news reported that his parents lost sight of him for a few minutes, until he was found floating face down in a swimming pool, where the alarm was raised at around 5:30pm.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and applied CPR for 30 minutes, where he was revived and rushed to hospital in a ‘critical’ state to receive urgent treatment.

However, after three days on life support, Corey, known affectionately as ‘wee bear’ to his loved ones, passed away on Sunday at the Son Espases Hospital on Majorca’s capital, Palma, according to hospital sources.

The family, from Belfast, were holidaying on the Spanish island when the incident occurred. They were staying at the hotel, a short drive from the Love Island villa, close to Sant Llorenc des Cardassar.

A relative of Corey’s put up an emotional post on Facebook paying tribute to him.

She said: “We as a family want to let yous know that king Corey has gained his wings.

"The family couldn't off got through it without all your support, we want to thank you from the bottoms off our hearts for all your kind donations, now we have to concentrate on getting him home.

"Please keep praying for the family to get the strength to get through the next couple off weeks!!!”

The family are now fundraising to bring Corey back to Northern Ireland to be put to rest.

This comes just days after the tragic drowning of British toddler Freddie Joseph Briggs in his parents’ pool near Benidorm on May 25.

Freddie’s parents, Marc ‘Briggsy’ Briggs and Jane Mohan had recently moved to the Costa Blanca to the village of Aigues.

The local council declared three days of mourning for him.

The local police are yet to comment on Corey’s death.

