Tributes paid to 'exceptionally talented' schoolboy, 12, and grandad found dead in tent during rural family camping trip

Double tragedy as schoolboy, 12, and grandad found dead in tent during rural family camping trip. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather who were found dead in their tent during a countryside camping trip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Described as an "emotionally-aware boy", Kaicy Brown and his grandad David Brown, 66, were discovered unresponsive in their tent during a family camping trip to Powys, central Wales, an inquest heard.

The pair were discovered lifeless in the idyllic spot, with an inquest now hearing the pair's death came as a result of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from a small cooking stove.

The pair were found by the boy's uncle, who was staying in a nearby tent, after he went to check on the pair at around 11am on September 14.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after by the family, but crews were unable to save the pair.

Tributes have since poured in, with his school describing the 12-year-old as "kind, thoughtful" and "exceptionally talented".

Kaicy Brown, 12, and his grandad David Brown, 66, were discovered unresponsive in their tent during a family camping trip to Powys, central Wales, an inquest heard. Picture: GoFundMe

Senior coroner Graeme Hughes told Pontypridd Coroner's Court that toxicology tests on the schoolboy's blood would reveal whether carbon monoxide was to blame.

The coroner told the family: "My deepest condolences to all of you for the loss of both Kaicy and David in such tragic circumstances."

Two fundraisers have since been set up in the wake of the tragedy, one of which is a Go Fund Me page created by a close friends Meachy and Abbie to cover the pair's funeral costs.

The page has so far raised £1,895 of their £5,000 goal.

Read more: Devastating final words 'second mum' told woman, 33, before she died from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK

Read more: Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

The page notes that there are currently "disputes within the family" as to where the schoolboy will be laid to rest.

"The money raised will go towards funeral costs, a memorial and legal fees as Jess wants to bring her boy home, as there is disputes within the family about where he will be laid to rest.

Kaicy Brown, 12, and his grandad David Brown, 66, were discovered unresponsive in their tent during a family camping trip to Powys, central Wales, an inquest heard. Picture: GoFundMe

"We don’t want her to go through anymore headache at this sad time," the page reads.

"Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help relieve the financial burden of this tragic accident, also to help many families in need."

A second Go Fund Me page will support David's widow, Mandy, created by Sonning Church of England Primary School that Kaicy attended up until starting secondary school a few months ago.

The page has now surpassed target, reaching £6,440, with a Facebook page and pointed people towards the fundraiser.

"We, as a community made up of parents, PTA members, staff, governors, colleagues, friends, local organisations and families, are coming together to show our love and support for the family at this tragic time, and let them know in our small way that we are here for them," the Facebook post read.

Sonning Church of England Primary School where the schoolboy attended posted a tribute. Picture: Sonning Church of England Primary School

"Many people have reached out to ask what they can do, and how they can show their love, sadness, support and care for the Brown family at this unimaginably difficult time."

"As a school and local community, we have been rocked by the recent deaths of Kaicy (12) and his grandfather and guardian, David Brown.

"On Saturday 14th September, David and Kaicy were on camping trip in Wales with Kaicy's older brother and the boys' uncle (David's son). David and Kaicy were found unresponsive that morning, and the medical professionals currently believe David and Kaicy succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning."

"Kaicy and his brother both attended Sonning Primary School, with Kaicy only leaving the school in July 2023.

"Their grandmother and guardian, Mandi, is a teaching assistant within the school and has been a member of staff for over 20 years.

"Kaicy was a kind, thoughtful and emotionally-aware boy who lit up a room with his smile and good sense of humour. He was also an exceptionally talented artist and impressed us with his attention to detail and incredible commitment to his artwork. Many of his pieces are still hung proudly around the school.

"Memories of Kaicy’s fantastic starring role as Mrs Wolf, in the Year 6 production in July 2023, will always make us smile.

"His fashion show performance at our Year 6 residential was also thoroughly entertaining, combining his acting skills and sense of humour to put on a hilarious display for his peers and staff," the school added.