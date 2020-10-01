Tributes paid to Archie Lyndhurst: Actor and son of Only Fools and Horses star dies aged 19

1 October 2020

Archie Lyndhurst (right) was the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst (left)
Archie Lyndhurst (right) was the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst (left). Picture: Getty
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Children's TV actor Archie Lyndhurst, the son of Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died at the age of 19 after a short illness.

Best known for playing Ollie Coulton in CBBC sitcom So Awkward, the teenager is said to be "hugely missed" by everyone at the broadcaster and "all the fans who laughed along" with him in the show.

His co-star Samuel Small, who plays Rob Edwards in the show, paid tribute to "a beautiful soul" who "had touched so many peoples hearts".

"Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him," he wrote on Instagram.

"Archie’s my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is.

"To be honest, I still can’t find the words that do him justice and show how much of a beautiful soul he was, but his mission was to make as many people happy as he could and trust me, he really really did.

"Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved."

To my brother Archie. I still can’t quite comprehend that you have passed. You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it. My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro. I wish you could’ve all known Archie how we knew him. I’ve never met someone so full of life and had touched so many peoples hearts. Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him. Archie’s my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is. To be honest, I still can’t find the words that do him justice and show how much of a beautiful soul he was, but his mission was to make as many people happy as he could and trust me, he really really did. Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved. We never know what tomorrow will bring so hug the ones you love extra tight as Archie always did🕊🤍

Another co-star, Sophia Dall'aglio, who plays Martha Fitzgerald in the same show, said she would miss her friend as "one of the funniest, most aspirational people" she had ever met, and who was also the "light in the room, even on a bad day".

"My biggest regret is not telling you I loved you every single day and I hope you left us knowing it anyway," she added.

Dear Archie, It feels impossible for me to be writing this, I’m still waiting for you to call me and tell me it’s a horrible joke. How unfair that you should go and leave us here without you. You were one of the funniest, most aspirational people I’ve ever met, but also the cringiest and most irritating, and that’s precisely why I love you. I pray that I will always remember the sound of your voice, your laugh, your smile. I’m so thankful that I have nothing but happy memories of us to look back on. You were the light in the room, even on a bad day, and brought all of us together. It’s true, things won’t be the same without you, but while you were here you did nothing but your best to make people happy. The biggest heart I’ve ever known, thank you so much for changing my life in the 7 years we had together. I’m so grateful. My biggest regret is not telling you I loved you every single day and I hope you left us knowing it anyway. Never ever ever forgotten, and always and forever in our hearts. Sophia

Lyndhurst was the only son of his parents Lucy and Nicholas - the latter of whom is best known for playing Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses.

John Challis, who played alongside him as Boycie, said it marked the "saddest news" as the teenager had been "just starting out on his chosen career in acting."

He said: "My heart aches for Nick and Lucy. They could not have loved him more."

