Tributes paid to Archie Lyndhurst: Actor and son of Only Fools and Horses star dies aged 19

Archie Lyndhurst (right) was the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst (left). Picture: Getty

By Rachael Kennedy

Children's TV actor Archie Lyndhurst, the son of Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died at the age of 19 after a short illness.

Best known for playing Ollie Coulton in CBBC sitcom So Awkward, the teenager is said to be "hugely missed" by everyone at the broadcaster and "all the fans who laughed along" with him in the show.

His co-star Samuel Small, who plays Rob Edwards in the show, paid tribute to "a beautiful soul" who "had touched so many peoples hearts".

"Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him," he wrote on Instagram.

"Archie’s my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is.

"To be honest, I still can’t find the words that do him justice and show how much of a beautiful soul he was, but his mission was to make as many people happy as he could and trust me, he really really did.

"Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved."

Another co-star, Sophia Dall'aglio, who plays Martha Fitzgerald in the same show, said she would miss her friend as "one of the funniest, most aspirational people" she had ever met, and who was also the "light in the room, even on a bad day".

"My biggest regret is not telling you I loved you every single day and I hope you left us knowing it anyway," she added.

Lyndhurst was the only son of his parents Lucy and Nicholas - the latter of whom is best known for playing Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses.

John Challis, who played alongside him as Boycie, said it marked the "saddest news" as the teenager had been "just starting out on his chosen career in acting."

He said: "My heart aches for Nick and Lucy. They could not have loved him more."