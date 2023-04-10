Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned after jumping into Leeds canal over Easter weekend

10 April 2023, 14:24

George Lund, 14, died after getting into difficulties after jumping into Leeds canal over the Easter weekend
George Lund, 14, died after getting into difficulties after jumping into Leeds canal over the Easter weekend. Picture: Facebook

By Chay Quinn

A mother has paid tribute to her "baby boy" after he drowned in Leeds canal over the Easter weekend while walking with his girlfriend.

George Lund, 14, walked along the towpath with his girlfriend when he jumped into the water and got into difficulty on Saturday afternoon.

George's mum Stacie Lund said: "I love and miss you so much my gorgeous baby boy. I just need you back."

He sunk beneath the surface of the Aire and Calder Navigation in Hunslet with policing arriving on the scene at 4.30pm when a frantic search was launched.

His body was sadly pulled from the water at around 6pm according to police.

George's aunt Samantha Lowe said the loss was "traumatic and heartbreaking".

She added: "Stood watching the water specialists, paramedics and firefighters trying to find him under the water, [I was] hoping that he’d still be alive when they found him, but sadly he wasn’t".

Aire and Calder Navigation in Leeds
Aire and Calder Navigation in Leeds. Picture: Getty

Having to see my mum and my sister breakdown, literally dropping to the floor with the heartache, was awful.

"They shouldn’t have to be doing this. He was only 14. [He had] found his first love and everything.

"Every time I went to my mum’s he would show me his school books and how well he was doing, bless him.

"He had his life ahead of him. My heart is broken.

"I can't believe you are gone. I love you millions. RIP my beautiful angel."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds.

"Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.

"He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later."

