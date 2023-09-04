Tributes to NHS worker killed by driver who smashed into two pedestrians and ploughed into a house

4 September 2023, 19:36 | Updated: 4 September 2023, 19:40

Joel Carriedo died after the collision
Joel Carriedo died after the collision. Picture: West Midlands Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The family of a cyclist who was killed by a car that smashed into him and another pedestrian in Coventry have paid tribute to the "loving husband and father of two".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joel Carriedo, 47, a healthcare assistant in two local hospitals, died alongside a 44-year-old man who was also hit by the car on Sunday morning.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and then detained under the Mental Health Act after the series of fatal collisions, which took place at around 8am. Police do not think the killings were terror-related, and are not looking for anyone else.

Another pedestrian was hit and was treated for their injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The driver also ploughed into the side of a house, smashing up the outside wall.

Read more: Boy, 7, who died in horror crash with BMW in Huddersfield named by police after man arrested

Read more: BMW driver wanted by police after horror smash that saw woman lose her unborn baby

Joel Carreido died in the collision
Joel Carreido died in the collision. Picture: West Midlands Police

In a tribute Mr Carriedo's family said: "Joel was a loving husband and father of two, who worked extremely hard as a healthcare assistant at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire. 

"He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. We thank all of the community for their continued support during this very difficult time. May he rest in peace and God bless his soul."

Mr Carriedo, originally from the Philippines, joined University Hospital, Coventry in 2017, working on Ward 40 (Care of the Elderly) before moving to Ward 32 (Gastroenterology) a few months ago.

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust said: “Everyone at the Trust is shocked and saddened by this tragic news. 

The car after the horror smash
The car after the horror smash. Picture: Alamy

"Joel’s passion for caring for others shone through in everything he did and he left a lasting impression on the patients and families he came into contact with. 

"While his work was a huge source of pride, it was evident to everyone who knew Joel that the role he enjoyed the most was being a loving husband and a father to his two cherished children. 

"Joel will be sorely missed by us all and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time."

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact officers via Live Chat on West Midlands Police's website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 854 of 3/9/23.

Police have created an online portal where people can upload any CCTV, video footage or to provide information that could help the investigation.

