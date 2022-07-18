Killer troop of monkeys hurl four-month-old baby to his death from three-storey roof

18 July 2022, 13:54 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 14:32

Monkeys snatched the boy while the family were relaxing on the roof terrace of their home in a three-storey building in Bareilly in northern India on Friday (stock image)
Monkeys snatched the boy while the family were relaxing on the roof terrace of their home in a three-storey building in Bareilly in northern India on Friday (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A troop of monkeys in India have thrown a four-month-old baby to his death.

Monkeys snatched the boy while the family were relaxing on the roof terrace of their home in a three-storey building in Bareilly in northern India on Friday.

The boy's mother and father Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, tried to chase the monkeys off but were surrounded by the troop.

Nirdesh then made a dash for safety but slipped and dropped the baby as he fled.

He rushed to pick up the four-month-old but was beaten to it by the monkeys who launched the baby over the side of the building.

He died instantly, the Sun reported.

It comes less than a month after a troop of monkeys killed a one-month-old in Tanzania after snatching him from his mother while she was breastfeeding.

Residents of Mwamgongo village chased after and surrounded the monkeys and managed to get little Luhaiba back, though he later died in hospital.

Kigoma regional police commander James Manyama told The Citizen: "The child was with his mother outside their house when a troop of monkeys invaded the house and took him,” said the officer.

"She screamed for help and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child – identified as Luhaiba Said - back from the troop of monkeys."

He added: “When the villagers came it was too late because the baby was already in the hands of monkeys and when they tried to take him back by force he got injured on the head and the neck."

