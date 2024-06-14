Trooping the Colour: What it is, when it's happening and which royals are attending

The royal family will watch the flypast from the balcony. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Princess Kate has confirmed she is returning to public duties for the King’s Birthday Parade and will attend the Trooping the Colour event on Saturday.

Trooping the Colour is a yearly parade that takes place on the King's official birthday and is performed on Horse Guards Parade.

Over 1,400 officers and soldiers form the parade alongside two hundred horses and hundreds of musicians.

The parade route extends from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guard Parade and back again.

During the ceremony, which takes place on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, the King is due to carry out the review of the Guardsmen and officers from an Ascot Landau carriage.

The royal family viewing the flypast during the 2023 event. Picture: Alamy

To celebrate the King’s birthday, a flypast will see the likes of Spitfires and the Red Arrows take to the skies as the royals watch from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

This impressive display of pageantry takes place on 14 June, performed by His Majesty’s personal troops of the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.

Some 113 words of command are given by the Officer in Command of the Parade, known as the Field Officer in Brigade Waiting.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne arrive for Trooping the Colour

At the start of the ceremony, the King is greeted by a Royal Salute on Horse Guards Parade and a 41 Gun Salute fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from The Green Park.

His Majesty The King then conducts an inspection of his troops with his expert eye.

After the Massed Bands of the Foot Guards have performed a musical 'troop', the escorted Colour of the Regiment is carried (or ‘Trooped’) through the ranks of Foot Guards.

The Foot Guards then march past His Majesty in slow and quick time before The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry ride past at the walk and the trot.

The King rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards, before taking a furthersalute at the Palace from Centre Gate and the troops return to barracks.

Finally, His Majesty joins other Members of the Royal Family on Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a fly-past performed by the Royal Air Force.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has shared an emotional statement while she undergoes chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Picture: KensingtonRoyal

Kate, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, will appear during the King’s Birthday Parade with her family, she confirmed.

Her statement in full:

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.

"But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.

"Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."