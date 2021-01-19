Breaking News

Trump insists his political movement 'is only just beginning' in farewell address

19 January 2021, 21:13 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 22:01

Donald Trump insisted his political movement is "only just beginning" in his farewell address
Donald Trump insisted his political movement is "only just beginning" in his farewell address. Picture: Right Side Broadcasting Network
Donald Trump has insisted his political movement "is only just beginning" in his farewell address before handing over the presidency to Joe Biden.

The outgoing US leader delivered a video message to the nation ahead of leaving the Oval Office on Wednesday, during which he prayed for the new administration but failed to mention his successor by name.

Mr Trump said he "took on the tough battles, the hardest fights and the most difficult choices" during his presidency, " because that’s what you elected me to do".

However, in light of ramped up security in Washington DC ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration, he also condemned the siege of the US Capitol by his supporters on 6 January.

He said: "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."

During the defiant speech, Mr Trump suggested to his followers that he will return to the political spotlight.

The outgoing leader said: "As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning."

He also claimed to have built "the greatest economy in the history of the world", adding that his agenda "was not about left or right, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation".

Speaking about the USA's military presence on the world stage, the outgoing president said his administration had overcome Isis, Iran and China.

"We revitalised our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," he said.

Mr Trump added: As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East... It is the dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing our soldiers home."

"I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars."

He then said his administration had helped to reassert "the sacred idea that, in America, the government answers to the people".

"We restored the idea that in America, no one is forgotten – because everyone matters and everyone has a voice," the outgoing US leader added.

"The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves – a loss of confidence in our national greatness," Mr Trump continued.

"No nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history and heroes – for these are the very sources of our unity and our vitality."

This story is being updated...

