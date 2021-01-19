How to watch Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day in the UK from start time to TV schedule

19 January 2021, 15:54

US Inauguration Day: Joe Biden has a full schedule to see him become the United States president
US Inauguration Day: Joe Biden has a full schedule to see him become the United States president. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

What time is Joe Biden’s USA inauguration UK time? Where can I watch the inauguration in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know including the full TV schedule.

Joe Biden will officially be taking over the White House and beginning his role as the President of the United States on January 20, 2021, his US Inauguration Day.

Taking over from Donald Trump, the ceremony will look slightly different than usual due to coronavirus restrictions and the recent riots in he Capitol, however, there will still be a full TV schedule, a concert with a huge line-up of performers and much more.

So as Joe Biden officially takes on the presidency, and new vice-president Kamala Harris takes her oath, here’s everything you need to know about watching the inauguration event in the UK.

Joe Biden's inauguration: LBC's special coverage from 4pm

From the Joe Biden’s inauguration in UK time, where you can watch it on TV and live stream and the full TV schedule - here’s everything you need to know:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be taking their oath around 5pm UK time
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be taking their oath around 5pm UK time. Picture: PA

When is Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day UK time?

The inauguration ceremony will take place, as per tradition, in the US Capitol, Washington DC on Wednesday 20 January 2021.

Opening remarks, and the beginning of the schedule, begin around 11:30am US time - that's 4:30pm UK time.

Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris will begin their part of the ceremony around 5pm.

How can I watch Joe Biden’s inauguration on TV in the UK?

All major American news channels will broadcast the inauguration including CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS News and Fox News - you will be able to stream live online from this outlets too.

The BBC and Sky, UK Channels, are also covering live events and LBC will also be hosting special coverage of the historic event.

Eddie Mair will be Leading Britain's Conversation at the historic moment Joe Biden is sworn in as President of the United States. Join LBC from 4pm for full coverage of an inauguration like no other.

Joe Biden's USA Inauguration Day will take place on January, 20, 2021
Joe Biden's USA Inauguration Day will take place on January, 20, 2021. Picture: PA

What is Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day TV schedule?

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president around 5pm UK time where Biden will deliver his first presidential address to the country.

Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem and Amanda Gorman, who became the country's first Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, will read her especially written poem, The Hill We Clime.

Jennifer Lopez will then perform, along with Brooks, before Biden’s longtime friend Rev. Silvester Beaman delivers a benediction.

In the evening, there is usually an inaugural ball which has been replaced with a TV event called Celebrating America due to the pandemic restrictions.

