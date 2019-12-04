Trump leaves Nato summit early after calling Trudeau 'two-faced'

Donald Trump left the Nato summit, calling Justin Trudeau 'two-faced'. Picture: PA

Donald Trump has departed a major Nato summit early following video footage which appeared to show world leaders 'gossiping' about him.

Footage from an event last night emerged that showed Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau apparently caught making remarks about the President.

In a press conference today alongside Angela Merkel, Mr Trump blasted Mr Trudeau as "two-faced" before cancelling further engagements at the Nato meeting, and leaving.

The exact reason why Donald Trump suddenly left the summit has not been made clear.

Earlier, a smiling Donald Trump was pictured shaking hands with Boris Johnson at the Nato summit, as the PM reaffirmed Britain's commitment to the alliance remains "absolutely rock solid."

The Prime Minister has previously avoided one-on-one photo opportunities with the US President during the two-day meeting of Nato leaders in Watford, near London, and has instead sought to focus on domestic policy pledges.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Boris Johnson at the Nato summit today. Picture: PA

With the UK preparing for general election comments made by the controversial US President have been weaponised by other party leaders.

Donald Trump tweeted today: "Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street last night. Talked about numerous subjects including Nato and Trade."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has claimed the NHS is at risk due to potential US-UK trade deals which could see parts of the healthcare system sold off to American companies.

While Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson challenged Boris Johnson to protect UK farmers from a Trump trade deal.

Senior Tories had expressed concerns that an intervention by Donald Trump could end up costing the Conservative Party votes in the upcoming election, with a senior White House official telling reporter President Trump is “absolutely cognizant of not, again, wading into other country’s elections.”

On the same subject, the Prime Minister told LBC: “What we don’t do traditionally as loving allies and friends, what we don’t do traditionally, is get involved in each other’s election campaigns.

“The best (thing) when you have close friends and allies like the U.S. and the UK is for neither side to get involved in each other’s election.”

On Tuesday evening Nato leaders gathered at Buckingham Palace for a state event hosted by the Queen, where Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau were apparently caught making remarks about Donald Trump.

The President had held an impromptu press conference earlier in the day where he took questions from reporters.

In a video from the event, Justin Trudeau can be heard saying "e's late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top."

Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom at @10DowningStreet last night. Talked about numerous subjects including @NATO and Trade. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

The President arrived on the lawn of the Grove Hotel in Watford on Marine One shortly after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Dutch leader Mark Rutte walked past reporters.

The President tweeted on Wednesday: "Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night. Talked about numerous subjects including Nato and Trade."

Mr Johnson, who insisted he would be photographed with "every possible leader" as he arrived at the summit, will return to the campaign trail later this afternoon with a visit to Buckinghamshire.

On Wednesday the Tory leader announced plans to improve security in public places, in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

The PM said: "It is no longer sufficient for public venues to prepare for accidental threats like fire.

"They need to reduce their vulnerability to people who seek to perpetrate violent acts, too."