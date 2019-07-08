Donald Trump Says Ambassador 'Not Served UK Well' Over Leaked 'Inept' Emails

US President Donald Trump has responded to leaked memos from the British ambassador that described the White House as 'inept' and 'uniquely dysfunctional'.

Donald Trump criticised the UK ambassador for describing his administration as "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional" in leaked emails.

Speaking to reporters, the President said the ambassador had "not served the UK well".

"We're not big fans of that man, he has not served the UK well," he said, adding: "I can understand it and I can say things about him but I won't bother."

His remarks came as the government launched an inquiry to establish who leaked the memos.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office described the leak as "mischievous behaviour", adding ambassadors are "paid to be candid".

"The British public would expect our ambassadors to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country," they said.

"But we pay them to be candid, just as the US ambassador here will send back his reading of Westminster politics and personalities.

"Of course we would expect such advice to be handled by ministers and civil servants in the right way, and it's important that our ambassadors can offer their advice and for it to remain confidential.

"Our team in Washington have strong relations with the White House and no doubt these will withstand such mischievous behaviour."