Trump says he'll stay out of the UK election so he doesn't 'complicate' it

The US President was speaking during a breakfast meeting. Picture: PA

President Trump has said he will be meeting with Boris Johnson but he planned to stay out of the UK General Election as he does not want to "complicate" it.

The US President confirmed he would sit down with Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he is in the country for a two-day Nato leaders summit.

Concern had been expressed by senior members of the Conservative Party that they could suffer in the polls if the controversial American weighed in or commented on issues surrounding the General Election.

In a world exclusive conversation with LBC, Mr Trump has previously demonstrated his support for Boris Johnson, saying the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be "so so bad" for the UK.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting on Tuesday with Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the US ambassador's residence in London, Mr Trump said he had "no thoughts" on the UK General Election.

Asked if he would be meeting Mr Johnson, the president said: "I will be meeting with him, yes."

He added: "I have many meetings. I have meetings set up with lots of different countries."

Asked why he is staying out of the General Election, Mr Trump said: "Because I don't want to complicate it."

He added: "I'll stay out of the election. You know that I was a fan of Brexit. I called it the day before," he said.

Mr Trump added: "I think Boris is very capable and I think he'll do a good job."

The President told assembled media that he could work with Jeremy Corbyn if the Labour leader became Prime Minister, boasting he could "work with anybody."

He replied: "I can work with anybody, I'm a very easy person to work with."

