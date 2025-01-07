Trump says US 'needs Greenland for national security purposes’ - as he vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'

7 January 2025, 20:22

Trump says US 'needs Greenland for national security purposes' - as he vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has said the United States "needs Greenland for national security purposes" during a speech which saw him vow to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America".

The incoming president made the remarks during a lengthy press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, with Trump adding the Panama Canal was also a focus as it is currently being "operated by China".

Asked whether he could reassure the world that military or economic measures would not be implemented in order to get control of both Greenland and the Panama Canal, the incoming President replied "no".

"No, I can't assure you on either of those two," he said.

"But, I can say this, we need them for economic security."

Moments earlier, the leader had suggested Denmark should give up Greenland "for the free world".

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

He added that ‘Nobody knows" if Denmark "have any right title or interest" to the territory, Trump said.

It comes one day after Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to declare Greenland "an incredible place".

"The people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation," Trump wrote on Tuesday.

Hours later, his son, Donald Trump Jr., was seen to visit the territory, posing for photos in front of Hans Egede statue in Nuuk, Greenland's capital.

It's not the first time Trump has shown an interest in the region, speaking on the subject in 2019 during his first term in office,

His bid to buy the island was rejected.

During the conference, Trump touched on a host of "issues" he planned to rectify after coming to power on January 20, including Russia, national security and the neighbouring nations of Canada and Mexico.

Trump's latest comments from his father follow recent suggestions by Trump that the US should own or control the Panama Canal - a key trade route used by the US and one he said was "built for our military".

Donald Trump Jr., center, poses for a photo in front of Hans Egede statue as he arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Donald Trump Jr., center, poses for a photo in front of Hans Egede statue as he arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Emil Stach/Ritzau Scanpix via AP). Picture: Alamy

"I'm not going to commit to that now. It might be that you'll have to do something," he says.

"Look, the Panama Canal is vital to our country."

During the press conference, Trump said of the world famous trade route: "China has basically taken it over".

"China is at both ends of the Panama Canal. China's running the Panama Canal."

A major waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the Panama Canal is owned by the nation of Panama.

Trump demanded that Panama return the canal to the US during his previous stint in office.

