Trump Tower In Greenland? President Tweets Joke About Plan To Buy Island

Donald Trump's Greenland joke. Picture: Twitter / Donald Trump

Donald Trump has made light of his idea of buying Greenland from Denmark.

The US president tweeted a doctored photo of Trump Tower in the middle of a small village on the island, writing: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

The Danish prime minister's said the idea is "absurd".

Mette Frederiksen said of the idea: "Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant."

Eric Trump is clearly on his father's side, writing on Instagram: "I don't know about you guys but I love the concept of buying Greenland."