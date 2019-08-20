Trump Tower In Greenland? President Tweets Joke About Plan To Buy Island
20 August 2019, 07:28
Donald Trump has made light of his idea of buying Greenland from Denmark.
The US president tweeted a doctored photo of Trump Tower in the middle of a small village on the island, writing: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"
I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
The Danish prime minister's said the idea is "absurd".
Mette Frederiksen said of the idea: "Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant."
Eric Trump is clearly on his father's side, writing on Instagram: "I don't know about you guys but I love the concept of buying Greenland."