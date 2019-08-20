Trump Tower In Greenland? President Tweets Joke About Plan To Buy Island

20 August 2019, 07:28

Donald Trump's Greenland joke
Donald Trump's Greenland joke. Picture: Twitter / Donald Trump

Donald Trump has made light of his idea of buying Greenland from Denmark.

The US president tweeted a doctored photo of Trump Tower in the middle of a small village on the island, writing: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

The Danish prime minister's said the idea is "absurd".

Mette Frederiksen said of the idea: "Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant."

Eric Trump is clearly on his father's side, writing on Instagram: "I don't know about you guys but I love the concept of buying Greenland."

