Truss: 'We’re one of the best countries in the world to be black, a woman or LGBT'

3 October 2021, 15:37 | Updated: 3 October 2021, 16:15

Ms Truss made the remarks to the Conservative party conference, which kicked off today.
Ms Truss made the remarks to the Conservative party conference, which kicked off today. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities, has told the Conservative Party conference that the UK is "one of the best countries in the world to be black, a woman or LGBT".

She told delegates in her first speech as newly appointed Foreign Secretary that she will make it her mission to end the "abhorrent use of sexual violence in wars around the world".

She later added: "We’re one of the best countries in the world to be black, a woman or LGBT."

Her comments come in the wake of the sentencing of Met police officer Wayne Couzens, who was handed a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in London.

Ms Truss did not address the issue of violence against women, except to say she intends to combat female genital mutilation and the use of sexual violence in wars around the world.

In her address, Ms Truss quoted former PM Margaret Thatcher, saying: "The message is clear, when people are free to choose they choose freedom."

Setting out her vision for foreign policy, she said: "We will have a positive patriotic, proactive foreign policy that expands our trade routes, strengthens our security partnerships and supports development."

"Britain has always be a load star of freedom and democracy. But these freedoms need to be advanced particularly at a time of immense global change.

"The democratic world order faces a stark choice.

"Either we retreat and retrench in the face of malign actors, or we club together and we advance the cause of freedom.

"We need to rise to meet this moment."

Read more: PM won't rule out Christmas shortages saying it's up to industries to solve supply crisis

She went on to say: "The freer a country is the wealthier it is. The more secure it is, the greener it is.

"It’s less likely to harbour terrorists and radical fundamentalists, it’s less likely to have huge outflows of immigration, and it’s less likely to go to war."

She added: "This is the Britain I want us to be. Patriotic and positive."

Read more: Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Separately, she took aim at Labour's "moral relativism", and says the Tories "reject the zero-sum game of identity politics" and the "illiberalism of cancel culture".

Prior to her speech, Ms Truss rejected the assertion the criminal justice system was "institutionally misogynistic" at a fringe event.

"I wouldn't use those words", she told the Telegraph Chopper's Politics podcast event.

"But what I would say is, as a woman, I do find walking home at night concerning.

"I don't like that air of concern. I do think, as women generally, we are more fearful of going out and that is fundamentally wrong.

"It's something we have to change about our society."

Read more: Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
James Cleverly was challenged by LBC's Camilla Tominey

'Why don't you let them work?': James Cleverly challenged on refugee help for fuel crisis

The bomb targeted the Eidgah mosque in Kabul.

Bomb targets mosque in Kabul killing 'a number of civilians' say Taliban

The PM refused to rule out that supply chain disruption could continue until Christmas.

PM won't rule out Christmas shortages saying it's up to industries to solve supply crisis

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden told Tom Swarbrick the fuel crisis is still a "major problem" in London and the South East.

Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

The traffic light system is set to be scrapped on Monday.

UK travel restrictions: What is changing this week?

Police officers in Scotland working alone are to offer a verification check to anyone concerned following the death of Sarah Everard.

Police Scotland launch lone officer verification check in wake of Sarah Everard murder

Wayne Couzens was jailed for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Met to be quizzed as MPs call for 'security review' over Wayne Couzens' Parliament work

Another injunction has been granted against eco protesters on the M25

Government takes out fresh injunction against M25 eco protesters

Jorja Halliday died on the day that she was due to have her vaccine.

Girl, 15, dies of Covid the same day she planned to have vaccine

Priti Patel announced the plans ahead of the Conservative conference.

Priti Patel announces £25m investment to make streets safer for women and girls

The Prime Minister shared the statement ahead of his party's conference.

Boris Johnson promises 'big, bold decisions' amid fears of a winter crisis

A man was fatally shot near a house party in London.

Murder probe launched after man fatally shot near house party in south London

Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, told LBC the fuel crisis is "absolutely horrendous" in London and the South East.

'Horrendous' petrol crisis worsens in London and South East as price of fuel soars

Two were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Two arrested after woman's drink allegedly spiked in Bristol nightclub

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Police has arrested a man following the hammer attacks.

Man brandishing hammer attacks four people during rampage in central London
French police have been accused of shooting migrant boats trying to cross the English Channel.

French police accused of shooting migrants in boats trying to cross English Channel
Police have released an image of a man they need to identify following reports of a series of indecent exposures.

Police release CCTV image in hunt for sex attacker who targeted 7 women in London
Extinction Rebellion has blocked the entrance to Farnborough Airport.

XR activists blockade all major entrances to private airport in eco protest
The murder of Sarah Everard has sparked further calls for Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

Sajid Javid tells LBC Cressida Dick is the 'right person' to lead under-fire Met
Parts of the UK face flooding and short term power outages this weekend

Parts of UK facing flooding, travel disruption and power outages over weekend
The military will drive tankers to get fuel to petrol stations

Boris sends in the army to transport fuel to petrol stations amid HGV driver shortage
Insulate Britain activists could be banned from the South East's major roads

Fresh bid to ban eco protesters from all of South East England's major roads
Boris Johnson has backed the police in the wake of anger at Sarah Everard's murder

'I think we can trust the police': PM backs officers amid anger at Sarah Everard murder
The commissioner's comments sparked fury

Tory sparks fury after saying Sarah Everard should not have 'submitted' to false arrest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers willMaajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'
Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues
'I give up': NHS nurse tells LBC she has paper round to make ends meet

'I give up': NHS nurse tells LBC she has paper round to make ends meet
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 03/10 | Watch in Full

David Lammy's damning take on the UK fuel crisis

'This is not Cuba!': David Lammy's damning take on the UK fuel crisis
Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain
Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party

Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party
Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith insists

Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith says
'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC
'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police