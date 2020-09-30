TSB bank cuts 900 jobs and closes 164 branches

File photo: A TSB bank on Cheapside, London. Picture: PA

High street bank TSB has said it will cut around 900 jobs and close 164 of its branches.

The Spanish-owned bank said the cuts have been driven by a "significant shift in customer behaviour", as fewer people use branches and instead favour online banking.

The company, which is based in Edinburgh, had previously said it intended to reduce the size of its branch network but it has now accelerated plans amid the pandemic.

It will leave the bank with 290 branches, more than halving its store estate over the past seven years.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of TSB, said: "Closing any of our branches is never an easy decision, but our customers are banking differently - with a marked shift to digital banking.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer: We need 'Plan B' to save Britain's economy

"We are reshaping our business to transform the customer experience and set us up for the future.

"This means having the right balance between branches on the high street and our digital platforms, enabling us to offer the very best experience for our personal and business customers across the UK.

"We remain committed to our branch network and will retain one of the largest in the UK."

The firm said the cuts are being made across its branch network, as well as in its mortgages and customer service operations teams.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: "Alongside these changes, we will continue to invest in our remaining branch network to offer high quality banking services, fully integrated with improved digital capability.

"We are working to ensure the transition towards digital - which is being seen right across the economy - is handled sensitively and pragmatically for our colleagues and customers.

"We're taking steps to support vulnerable customers and those in rural locations."

Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: "Unite has urged the bank to rethink these plans and protect these much-needed jobs during the current health pandemic.

"Not only do these staff deserve more from their employer after showing the utmost loyalty to TSB, customers will be deeply hit by these branch closures.

"Unite has argued for some time that the financial services industry has a social responsibility not to walk away from its local customers, who continue to need access to banking in bank branches."

Today Glasgow Labour launched their campaign to save the six TSB branches in Glasgow. Add your name to the petition to stop a decision which will negatively impact our communities. https://t.co/7AS8a4YXxa pic.twitter.com/8ysOOkd9Tl — Glasgow Labour Group (@Labour_GCC) September 30, 2020

Here are the 164 branches across the UK earmarked for closure and the dates they will close, according to the bank:

Aberdeen, Bucksburn - May 20

Aberdeen, Culter - February 10

Aberdeen, Dyce - May 26

Aberdeen, Kincorth - June 16

Aberdeen, Mannofield - June 23

Aberdeen, St Machar - May 11

Aberdeen, Torry - February 4

Aboyne - January 20

Albrighton - January 12

Aldridge - February 25

Alexandria - May 11

Alford - February 9

Andover - June 24

Anstruther - March 10

Ascot - June 10

Banchory - February 16

Barnet - January 28

Barton-le-Clay - April 13

Bathgate - June 23

Bearsden - June 16

Benfleet - March 4

Berwick-upon-Tweed - March 3

Birmingham, Kingstanding - March 24

Birmingham, Sparkhill - April 28

Bishops Cleeve - February 24

Blackburn, Bastwell - January 26

Blairgowrie - May 5

Bolton, Daubhill - replaced by new city centre branch

Bolton, Horwich - replaced by new city centre branch

Bo'ness - June 30

Bournemouth, Christchurch Road - February 17

Brighton, West Street - June 30

Broxburn - March 2

Buckhaven - March 30

Burford - May 10

Burnt Oak - May 27

Burntisland - February 16

Campbeltown - February 18

Canterbury - February 3

Canvey Island - April 22

Cardiff, Clifton Street - March 17

Carnoustie - April 15

Castle Douglas - January 19

Cheddar - March 31

Chesterfield - April 7

Chippenham - March 24

Chipping Norton - June 29

Church Stretton - May 12

Cinderford - January 27

Coatbridge - June 10

Cockfosters - April 22

Coupar Angus - February 3

Cowdenbeath - April 20

Crieff - June 30

Cumnock - June 1

Cupar - June 1

Dalkeith - February 11

Devizes - April 1

Dingwall - June 2

Dorchester - April 28

Dundee, Craigiebank - January 13

Dundee, Lochee - March 11

Dunmow - May 13

Dunoon - January 28

Durham - May 12

Dursley - March 4

Edinburgh, Corstorphine - June 8

Edinburgh, Gorgie - March 18

Edinburgh, Pilton - January 26

Ellesmere - February 10

Girvan - February 2

Glasgow, Anniesland - April 20

Glasgow, Dennistoun - February 10

Glasgow, Drumchapel - June 17

Glasgow, Easterhouse - May 5

Glasgow, Partick - February 17

Glasgow, Springburn - June 22

Glynneath - February 11

Grangemouth - January 14

Grantown-on-Spey - January 20

Great Missenden - March 17

Haslingden - January 20

Hawick - June 2

Hayling Island - June 9

Hebburn - February 18

Helensburgh - January 13

Hitchin - June 3

Holt - June 17

Horden - February 23

Hucclecote - June 23

Hull, Hessle - April 14

Hungerford - May 19

Huntly - February 24

Ilkley - May 27

Insch - January 21

Ipswich, Hadleigh - May 6

Johnstone - April 6

Kelso - January 21

Kilbirnie - February 24

Kilsyth - May 18

Kirkcaldy, Templehall - April 27

Largs - April 26

Larkhall - April 7

Leek - January 13

Leigh-on-Sea - June 9

Liverpool, Heathfield - June 8

Liverpool, Waterloo - March 3

Lochgilphead - February 17

London, Acton - April 29

London, Eltham - May 13

London, London Wall - January 12

London, Putney - April 14

Long Sutton - March 11

Lymington - February 4

Malton - June 24

Malvern - June 15

Manchester, Cheetham - April 21

Manchester, Irlam - May 25

Manchester, Radcliffe - February 3

Montrose - March 10

Murton - March 10

Nairn - March 17

Netherfield - April 29

North Berwick - January 19

Northampton, Abington Street - June 16

Nottingham, Low Pavement - May 20

Nottingham, Mapperley - February 23

Old Hill - May 26

Peebles - January 27

Penicuik - June 15

Peterborough, Millfield - January 14

Petersfield - April 8

Pitlochry - February 25

Plymouth, Crownhill - January 27

Port Glasgow - June 9

Prestatyn - March 23

Prestwich - April 28

Prestwick - March 2

Princes Risborough - March 31

Ramsey - March 23

Renfrew - May 18

Richmond - March 16

Rosyth - March 25

Rothesay - March 9

Royal Wootton Bassett - March 24

Saltcoats - March 30

Sawbridgeworth - June 3

Skegness - April 1

Skelmersdale - May 4

St Austell - April 21

Stratford-upon-Avon - May 4

Sutton - May 6

Tadworth - March 25

Thornliebank - May 25

Turriff - March 4

Waltham Abbey - March 31

Ware - February 2

Warrington, Orford - May 19

Wells - May 19

Whitby - June 2

Wick - March 16

Winchester - May 26

Winslow - April 21

Wotton-under-Edge - March 18