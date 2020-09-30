Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
TSB bank cuts 900 jobs and closes 164 branches
30 September 2020, 21:05
High street bank TSB has said it will cut around 900 jobs and close 164 of its branches.
The Spanish-owned bank said the cuts have been driven by a "significant shift in customer behaviour", as fewer people use branches and instead favour online banking.
The company, which is based in Edinburgh, had previously said it intended to reduce the size of its branch network but it has now accelerated plans amid the pandemic.
It will leave the bank with 290 branches, more than halving its store estate over the past seven years.
Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of TSB, said: "Closing any of our branches is never an easy decision, but our customers are banking differently - with a marked shift to digital banking.
"We are reshaping our business to transform the customer experience and set us up for the future.
"This means having the right balance between branches on the high street and our digital platforms, enabling us to offer the very best experience for our personal and business customers across the UK.
"We remain committed to our branch network and will retain one of the largest in the UK."
The firm said the cuts are being made across its branch network, as well as in its mortgages and customer service operations teams.
Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: "Alongside these changes, we will continue to invest in our remaining branch network to offer high quality banking services, fully integrated with improved digital capability.
"We are working to ensure the transition towards digital - which is being seen right across the economy - is handled sensitively and pragmatically for our colleagues and customers.
"We're taking steps to support vulnerable customers and those in rural locations."
Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: "Unite has urged the bank to rethink these plans and protect these much-needed jobs during the current health pandemic.
"Not only do these staff deserve more from their employer after showing the utmost loyalty to TSB, customers will be deeply hit by these branch closures.
"Unite has argued for some time that the financial services industry has a social responsibility not to walk away from its local customers, who continue to need access to banking in bank branches."
Today Glasgow Labour launched their campaign to save the six TSB branches in Glasgow. Add your name to the petition to stop a decision which will negatively impact our communities. https://t.co/7AS8a4YXxa pic.twitter.com/8ysOOkd9Tl— Glasgow Labour Group (@Labour_GCC) September 30, 2020
Here are the 164 branches across the UK earmarked for closure and the dates they will close, according to the bank:
Aberdeen, Bucksburn - May 20
Aberdeen, Culter - February 10
Aberdeen, Dyce - May 26
Aberdeen, Kincorth - June 16
Aberdeen, Mannofield - June 23
Aberdeen, St Machar - May 11
Aberdeen, Torry - February 4
Aboyne - January 20
Albrighton - January 12
Aldridge - February 25
Alexandria - May 11
Alford - February 9
Andover - June 24
Anstruther - March 10
Ascot - June 10
Banchory - February 16
Barnet - January 28
Barton-le-Clay - April 13
Bathgate - June 23
Bearsden - June 16
Benfleet - March 4
Berwick-upon-Tweed - March 3
Birmingham, Kingstanding - March 24
Birmingham, Sparkhill - April 28
Bishops Cleeve - February 24
Blackburn, Bastwell - January 26
Blairgowrie - May 5
Bolton, Daubhill - replaced by new city centre branch
Bolton, Horwich - replaced by new city centre branch
Bo'ness - June 30
Bournemouth, Christchurch Road - February 17
Brighton, West Street - June 30
Broxburn - March 2
Buckhaven - March 30
Burford - May 10
Burnt Oak - May 27
Burntisland - February 16
Campbeltown - February 18
Canterbury - February 3
Canvey Island - April 22
Cardiff, Clifton Street - March 17
Carnoustie - April 15
Castle Douglas - January 19
Cheddar - March 31
Chesterfield - April 7
Chippenham - March 24
Chipping Norton - June 29
Church Stretton - May 12
Cinderford - January 27
Coatbridge - June 10
Cockfosters - April 22
Coupar Angus - February 3
Cowdenbeath - April 20
Crieff - June 30
Cumnock - June 1
Cupar - June 1
Dalkeith - February 11
Devizes - April 1
Dingwall - June 2
Dorchester - April 28
Dundee, Craigiebank - January 13
Dundee, Lochee - March 11
Dunmow - May 13
Dunoon - January 28
Durham - May 12
Dursley - March 4
Edinburgh, Corstorphine - June 8
Edinburgh, Gorgie - March 18
Edinburgh, Pilton - January 26
Ellesmere - February 10
Girvan - February 2
Glasgow, Anniesland - April 20
Glasgow, Dennistoun - February 10
Glasgow, Drumchapel - June 17
Glasgow, Easterhouse - May 5
Glasgow, Partick - February 17
Glasgow, Springburn - June 22
Glynneath - February 11
Grangemouth - January 14
Grantown-on-Spey - January 20
Great Missenden - March 17
Haslingden - January 20
Hawick - June 2
Hayling Island - June 9
Hebburn - February 18
Helensburgh - January 13
Hitchin - June 3
Holt - June 17
Horden - February 23
Hucclecote - June 23
Hull, Hessle - April 14
Hungerford - May 19
Huntly - February 24
Ilkley - May 27
Insch - January 21
Ipswich, Hadleigh - May 6
Johnstone - April 6
Kelso - January 21
Kilbirnie - February 24
Kilsyth - May 18
Kirkcaldy, Templehall - April 27
Largs - April 26
Larkhall - April 7
Leek - January 13
Leigh-on-Sea - June 9
Liverpool, Heathfield - June 8
Liverpool, Waterloo - March 3
Lochgilphead - February 17
London, Acton - April 29
London, Eltham - May 13
London, London Wall - January 12
London, Putney - April 14
Long Sutton - March 11
Lymington - February 4
Malton - June 24
Malvern - June 15
Manchester, Cheetham - April 21
Manchester, Irlam - May 25
Manchester, Radcliffe - February 3
Montrose - March 10
Murton - March 10
Nairn - March 17
Netherfield - April 29
North Berwick - January 19
Northampton, Abington Street - June 16
Nottingham, Low Pavement - May 20
Nottingham, Mapperley - February 23
Old Hill - May 26
Peebles - January 27
Penicuik - June 15
Peterborough, Millfield - January 14
Petersfield - April 8
Pitlochry - February 25
Plymouth, Crownhill - January 27
Port Glasgow - June 9
Prestatyn - March 23
Prestwich - April 28
Prestwick - March 2
Princes Risborough - March 31
Ramsey - March 23
Renfrew - May 18
Richmond - March 16
Rosyth - March 25
Rothesay - March 9
Royal Wootton Bassett - March 24
Saltcoats - March 30
Sawbridgeworth - June 3
Skegness - April 1
Skelmersdale - May 4
St Austell - April 21
Stratford-upon-Avon - May 4
Sutton - May 6
Tadworth - March 25
Thornliebank - May 25
Turriff - March 4
Waltham Abbey - March 31
Ware - February 2
Warrington, Orford - May 19
Wells - May 19
Whitby - June 2
Wick - March 16
Winchester - May 26
Winslow - April 21
Wotton-under-Edge - March 18