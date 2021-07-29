Tsunami alert for Hawaii dropped as 8.2 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

A tsunami watch has been issued for Hawaii following the large earthquake. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A tsunami warning issued for Hawaii has been dropped after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of Chignik in Alaska.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) listed the magnitude as 8.1, saying "an investigation is under way to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii".

However, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said it was an 8.2 magnitude quake, hitting 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The quake was around 29 miles below the surface of the ocean, the USGS said.

Within half an hour, two more quakes occurred, with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6.

The PTWC revealed that potential threats to Guam and American Samoa were also under investigation.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicentre," the PTWC said.

This story is being updated