New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

TfL unveiled the latest version of its map. Picture: Transport for London

By Emma Soteriou

The Tube map has been redrawn to show new Elizabeth Line services to and from central London.

The 'Lizzie line' is shown on the map as a white line with two purple borders.

The interchange at Paddington has been simplified to show the western part of the line running through to Abbey Wood without having to change while the east part of the line has been simplified to show the line running straight through from Shenfield.

The new map also shows that Bond Street station has now opened on the Elizabeth line as well as step-free access having been provided to the Northern line at Bank station.

Speaking about the latest changes, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Delivering the Elizabeth line has been a landmark moment not just for London, but the entire country.

"This latest remarkable stage will transform travel across our capital."

The new Tube map including the Elizabeth line. Picture: Transport for London

The old Tube map before the Elizabeth Line was added. Picture: Transport for London

Meanwhile, the cover of the pocket-size paper version of the map has been unveiled as a work called Routes/Roots: London created by South Korean artist Do Ho Suh.

The 37th commission by Art on the Underground shows overlaid threads of hair over the Tube map in an attempt to "trace familiar routes through embroidery".

TfL said the cover art "created an embroidered facsimile" of the Tube map.

"For over a decade, I have put my roots down in London and made it my home – both of my children were born here – so it is a privilege to work on TfL’s iconic Tube map," Suh said.

"At heart, so much of my work is about the transportability of space, about what we carry with us as we move through the world, so I’ve loved working on an actual map and thinking about the gaps between the locations and complicating the neatness of the lines."

The new cover of the pocket size Tube map. Picture: Transport for London

Head of Art on the Underground Eleanor Pinfield said: "Do Ho Suh’s new artwork centres on the part of London he travels most regularly, and in doing so, we delve into the personal stories of this mass-transit system.

"The curling threads that trail from each station envisage our commutes as swooping flows of colour, capturing the poetic nature of the quotidian journey."