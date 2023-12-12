Turkish football club president resigns after punching Super Lig referee in the face

12 December 2023, 17:43

The Turkish football club president has resigned
The Turkish football club president has resigned.

By Jenny Medlicott

Faruk Koca has quit as club president after he attacked Super Lig referee Halil Umut Meler on the pitch.

Referee Halil Umut Meler was punched in the face by Faruk Koca, the president of Turkish Super Lig club MKE Ankaragucu, after his side drew with Rizespor, leaving the ref with a fractured eye socket.

President Faruk Koca, who has also been arrested, announced his resignation from Super Lig club MKE Ankaragucu on Tuesday.

He said in a statement on the club’s website: “I would like to announce to the public that I have resigned from the MKE Ankaragucu Presidency in order to prevent any further harm to the Ankaragucu club, Ankaragucu fans, the community I am in and my family.

“I hope that this incident, which I, more than anyone else, cannot accept, will be a reason for our sports life, especially our football community, to be purified from mistakes, shortcomings and the culture of violence.

“At the same time, I hope that the structural problems of Turkish football will be discussed more realistically due to this grave incident that I caused.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize again to everyone I have upset, especially Ankaragucu fans.

“I would like it to be known that I am deeply saddened that both the club I manage, the football community, and our country are remembered with such an event and image.”

Read more: Turkish Super Lig referee recovers in hospital in neck brace after he was punched by club president after league match

Read more: Turkish Super Lig referee says 'it's my fault' after he's beaten up by club president and then kicked in the head

MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca punches referee Halil Umut Meler.
MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca punches referee Halil Umut Meler.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the act in a statement.

He said: “There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field.

“Events following the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society.

“Without match officials there is no football. Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels.”

Professional football in Turkey has been suspended across the entire country following the incident.

It comes after referee Meler was seen for the first time since the brutal attack, as he was seen lying in hospital wearing a neck brace.

He was visited by the Turkish interior minister, Ali Yerlikaya, who wished the referee a "speedy recovery".

Despite being on the receiving end of the attack, Meler said as he left the stadium to well wishes: "Thank you, it's my fault."

Meler had sent off one player from each side, then allowed an equaliser in the seventh minute of injury time to force a 1-1 draw.

Koca was seen punching Meler to the ground before he was kicked in the head.

Players and staff from both sides were quick to surround the pair and stop the attack, with Meler being helped up from the ground and rescued by cops.

The Turkish Football Federation has since announced that domestic football will be suspended indefinitely.

In a statement, it blamed the "despicable attack" on a years-long toxic culture towards referees that it said had been fostered by many players and club officials.

"The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today," said the TFF.

"In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have begun to be implemented against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack.

"The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way.

"By the decision of the TFF Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely."

Referee Halil Umut Meler was confronted by Faruk Koca

Turkish Super Lig referee recovers in hospital in neck brace after he was punched by club president after league match
Nawaz Sharif (centre) waves to supporters as he leaves court

Pakistan court overturns conviction of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif ahead of election

The Home Alone star has been diagnosed with cancer

Home Alone star diagnosed with cancer as Steve Carell among actors to donate towards care

Sir Keir Starmer has defended comments he made about Margaret Thatcher earlier this month.

Starmer defends Thatcher comments as he says he ‘completely disagrees’ with former prime minister’s politics
A Congolese government soldier

Congo and rebel groups agree three-day ceasefire ahead of presidential vote

A tortoise seized by Thailand customs officers

Live animals, horns and ivory seized in global wildlife trafficking operation

Zahara died at the age of just 36

Tributes paid after Afro-pop star Zahara dies aged 36 following long struggle with alcohol abuse
The pool player managed to make his shot despite the car ploughing into the pub wall

Pool player coolly pots the black despite car ploughing into pub wall inches behind him after 110mph police chase
Google's San Francisco office

Epic Games wins court case against Google over barriers to Android app store

John Fury and Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury's father John in court accused of not paying £82,000 tax bill with boxing champion son

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate
Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

