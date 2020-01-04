TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69 after 'very brief illness'

4 January 2020, 08:01

Derek Acorah during Celebrity Big Brother in 2017
Derek Acorah during Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Picture: PA

TV medium Derek Acorah has died aged 69, his wife has said.

The self-styled spiritual mystic, whose real name is Derek Johnson, had been in intensive care before falling into a coma following a “very brief illness.”

He launched the paranormal reality TV series Most Haunted in 2001 before appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

His wife Gwen Acorah shared the news in a statement on his official Facebook page, in which she said: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness," she wrote.

"Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough."

Acorah found fame as a medium and fronted Predictions With Derek Acorah early in his TV career.

He went on to appear in series 20 of Celebrity Big Brother, where he came fourth.

