Boy, 16, charged with murder after teenage Afghan refugee stabbed in Twickenham

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an Afghan refugee was fatally stabbed on a football pitch in Twickenham.

Eighteen-year-old Hazrat Wali, an Afghan refugee, was stabbed to death on the playing field in south-west London on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital hours after the attack.

Detectives investigating his murder charged a 16-year-old teenager on suspicion of murder on Friday.

He appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 16 and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 19.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating the attack.

It was reported that Hazrat came to the UK two years ago from Afghanistan in search of a better life.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers, the Met said.

The scene of the attack is yards from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.

The college's principal, Dr Jason Jones, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and friends at this difficult time.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our students, parents, staff and local community."

Anyone who has information or footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 5697/12OCT.