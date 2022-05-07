Police hunt for missing twins, 6, who vanished while playing in their front garden

Twins have gone missing in south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched an urgent appeal for six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London.

Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm, the Met said.

A relative went to check on them an hour later and found they were not there.

Police were alerted and are now searching the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.

Family and a number of local people are also assisting with the search.

Emmanuella is believed to be wearing a pink top and bottoms. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Emmanuella is believed to be wearing a pink top and bottoms with pink shoes and has her hair in braids.

Emmanuel is wearing a blue long sleeved top with blue bottoms and blue shoes.

Emmanuel is wearing a blue long sleeved top with blue bottoms. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detectives have said their family are desperately worried and officers are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 999 immediately ref CAD 6803/7 May.